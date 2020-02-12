Joe Biden launches Florida outreach groups ahead of crucial primary

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced plans to mobilize Florida supporters through eight new groups. A host of prominent Florida endorsers including former Congresswoman Gwen Graham will help lead the efforts.

The effort comes after disappointing results in New Hampshire and Iowa for the one-time frontrunner, but as Biden aims to regain momentum in critical Southern States.

Florida will hold its Presidential Preference Primary on March 17.

Jackie Lee, Florida Senior Advisor with Biden for President, said the eight grassroots organizations expand outreach to a diversity of voters.

“I am incredibly proud and motivated by this group of leaders that represent the diversity and size of the state and all coming together for the candidate we know who can win Florida: Joe Biden,” Lee said.

“To win here, we need a broad and diverse coalition that reaches every community in every corner of our state. That is exactly what these leaders are able to do — they are credible, influential voices that know their communities and what it will take to win Florida. As we continue building our Sunshine State support, you can expect our grassroots organizing efforts to grow, all working tirelessly to make Joe Biden our next president.”

Graham serves as the Florida Constituency Chair for Florida Women Leaders for Biden, alongside Florida Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson and Sen. Janet Cruz.

“Across the country, women have organized and mobilized against the injustices of Donald Trump and his administration’s attacks on women. Continuing to mobilize women across the Sunshine State will be essential to beating Trump here in November,” Graham said.

“Florida women have faced an onslaught of anti-women legislation from Tallahassee to Washington — and they deserve a candidate who can deliver for them. That’s Joe Biden. He has the track record results and ability to achieve real, progressive change that Florida women and this country need. With the stakes so high, I am more motivated than ever to organize women on behalf of the candidate I know is best-positioned to beat Donald Trump in Florida and nationwide.”

A good chunk of the Senate Democratic Caucus will be involved with mobilizing voters for Biden.

Sen. Perry Thurston, meanwhile, will head up Florida African Americans Leaders for Biden.

“Joe Biden has proven himself to be the candidate best-positioned to build the broad, diverse coalition of support that is required to win here in Florida. More importantly, our community knows and trusts Joe,” Thurston said.

“We will be engaging African American voters across the state by listening to voters about issues they care most about and continuing to expand our grassroots network that will hand Joe a win here.”

“As the chair for African Americans for Biden in Florida, I’m grateful to help lead that charge to expand and mobilize our coalition, making the case to my community about what’s at stake in this election and why Joe Biden is the best candidate for African Americans.”

Sen. José Javier Rodríguez leads Florida Hispanic Leaders for Biden along with Carmen Torres, a former Democratic National Committee executive committee member. Torres announced her endorsement for Biden Wednesday.

“Joe Biden and Hispanics have something in common: Donald Trump is afraid of us and our political power. Because we can beat him and will beat him in November 2020,” Torres said.

“This fight is personal. Puerto Ricans have been attacked and demonized by this current administration. There is no better way to speak up and stand up to Donald Trump than by mobilizing and rallying around the one candidate in this field that has what it takes to beat Donald Trump: Joe Biden.”

Sen. Lori Berman will help lead Florida Jewish Leaders for Biden, along with Rep. Joe Geller and Michael Adler, a National Finance Chair for past Biden campaigns.

Rep. Shevrin Jones will head the Florida Faith Leaders for Biden with Joe Parramore, founder of New Journey Ministries in Quincy and another new Biden backer.

Rep. Ramon Alexander will lead Florida Young Leaders for Biden.

Dr. Larry Pierre, a leader in the Democratic Haitian American Caucus for Florida, will head Florida Caribbean Leaders for Biden.

Miami attorney Joe Falk will run Florida LGBTQ+ Leaders for Biden.