Bibiana Potestad tops field in January fundraising

Attorney Bibiana Potestad added more than $18,000 during January as she competes for the Republican nomination in House District 105.

Potestad courted several maxed-out $1,000 donations from various law firms including Mertz Law Group and Uriarte Law. She’s now pulled in nearly $125,000 in the contest, with nearly $100,000 of that still on hand.

Potestad has gone back and forth with Sweetwater City Commissioner J. David Borrero for the monthly fundraising lead in the contest.

Borrero led Potestad by a slim $200 in December fundraising to top the HD 105 field. But he fell to fourth in January, collecting just over $2,700.

Potestad and Borrero are battling Pedro Barrios for the Republican nod. Barrios has been slow to raise money so far, adding $0 in January and less than $2,800 overall.

Borrero trailed a pair of Democratic candidates in the money race during January. Former HD 105 candidate Javier Estevez and immigration attorney Maureen Porras came in second and third, respectively, behind Potestad.

Estevez — who lost the HD 105 seat in 2018 by just 417 votes — added nearly $4,500 in the month of January. But he’s collected less than $17,000 in more than a year of raising money to try again in the district.

Porras trailed Estevez during the month, pulling in just $3,600. But she’s added nearly $15,000 in just three months. That’s approaching Estevez’ totals already.

Still, Potestad remains well ahead in cash on hand. Borrero has just over $75,000 remaining, while Estevez holds about $15,000 and Porras retains more than $11,000.

Potestad is a former aide to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Zapata. Earlier this month, she qualified for the HD 105 ballot via petition signatures.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez currently holds the seat but is pursuing a promotion to the Senate by running in the District 39 contest.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Jan. 31.