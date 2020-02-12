Alex Rizo retains pole position in race to replace José Oliva

Republican candidate Alex Rizo racked up another big fundraising month as both of his House District 110 rivals were once again fundraising no-shows.

That’s according to January fundraising reports filed with the Florida Division of Elections.

Rizo raised more than $21,000 in January. That builds on a $35,000 haul in December, his first month as a candidate in the race.

Rizo is a former administrator with Miami-Dade Public Schools. He heads an education consulting firm as well.

George Garzia is also competing for the Republican nomination. Diana Ahmed is filed as a Democrat in the race.

But neither Garzia nor Ahmed has reported a single dollar raised so far in their respective campaigns. Garzia filed in March 2019, while Ahmed joined in October.

That stands in stark contrast to Rizo, who has posted strong showings in each of his two months as a candidate. The trio is competing to replace House Speaker José Oliva, who is term-limited.

Several other open contests featured far less flashy fundraising totals that Rizo.

In House District 101, former Miami-Dade County Public Administrator Marie Woodson topped the field with just over $2,800 raised. West Park Vice Mayor Brian Johnson came in second, adding more than $1,700.

The two have traded monthly leads in the contest to replace term-limited Rep. Shevrin Jones. But January was a slow month for both Democratic candidates.

Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed had it even worse, however, reporting $0 in contributions. Vincent Parlatore, the only Republican filed in the race, only added a $25 self-loan. However, he joined the race in late January, giving him only a few days to raise money.

Woodson and Johnson remain the cash-on-hand leaders. Woodson has more than $55,000 available, while Johnson holds nearly $42,000.Jones endorsed Johnson as his preferred successor.

HD 101 covers parts Broward County including West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach.

In House District 102, Miami Gardens Councilwoman Felicia Robinson led her competitors, raising just over $3,800. Robinson is one of four Democrats competing to succeed term-limited Rep Sharon Pritchett.

Neither of Robinson’s other three competitors — David Williams Jr., Dennis Hinds and Matthew Tisdol — raised more than $900. HD 102 covers parts Broward and Miami-Dade counties, including Pembroke Pines and Miami Gardens.

And in House District 104, Robin Bartleman took the pole position for the month of January with $4,100 collected. That’s $4,099 more than she needed, as none of the other three candidates reported a single dollar raised.

Bartleman currently holds Seat 9 on the Broward County School Board. She entered the race in early 2019, but has led in fundraising in every month since May of that year.

Democrats Imtiaz Mohammed and Morey Wright Jr. have also filed. Former HD 104 candidate Oscar Ganem is running as a Republican.

The district covers Weston and Southwest Ranches in Broward County.

In House District 103, incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo edged her competitors with just over $3,000 raised.

Polo is barred from raising money during Session, which began Jan. 14. But she still managed to exceed her competitors, attorney Tom Fabricio and Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez.

Fabricio — who qualified for the ballot earlier this month — added just over $2,100. Rodriguez raised just under $2,000.

HD 103 covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and extends into Miramar in Broward County.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Jan. 31.