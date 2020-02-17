Andrew Learned gains momentum in January fundraising

Andrew Learned nearly tippled the amount of money spent In January over his two potential opponents in the November general election for Florida House District 59.

Learned, a Democrat raised $11,055. Neither Republican in the race — Michael Owen and Danny Kushmer — raised more than $4,500.

Owen raised just $4,070 in the month, including a $2,500 self-loan, while Kushmer raised $4,310.

Even with the strong month, Learned trails Owen in total contributions. Owen has raised $82,498 while Learned has brought in just over $69,000. Kushmer trails with $40,190 raised as of the end of January.

But the month might suggest a surge for Learned’s campaign. Up until Jan. 20 Learned faced a challenger in the Democratic primary. He’s now running as the sole Democrat in the race after Mark Oliver, a Tampa area special needs coach, left the race to run instead for House District 70.

Oliver made the swap after Rep. Wengay Newton, that district’s incumbent, announced he would not seek reelection and instead run for Pinellas County Commission.

The swap could represent a boost as Oliver’s would-be supporters now shift their support to the remaining Democrat in the race, even if they are continuing to support Oliver in another race.

Learned is running for the seat Rep. Adam Hattersley currently holds. Hattersley is not seeking reelection and is instead running in Florida’s 15th Congressional District in hopes of ousting U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, an embattled Republican.

Learned brought in mostly smaller contributions from local individuals. His contributions averaged $68 and he had just three top-dollar, $1,000 contributions from Our Elders Count and two developers.

Learned maintains $43,550 after expenses including to GW Strategies for campaign consulting.

Both Republicans in the race have had more modest expenditures so far. Owen has spent less than $11,000 so far and has nearly $72,000 left in the bank.

Kushmer has only spent $2,632 as of the end of January, leaving him with $37,558 on hand.