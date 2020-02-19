Grace and grit propel Joe Mobley and Mark Pinto to partnership at The Fiorentino Group

The Fiorentino Group, one of Florida’s largest lobbying firms, has promoted two of its principal members to partnerships. Joe Mobley and Mark Pinto Jr. earned the honor through considerable brain power, ingenuity and heart, said Marty Fiorentino, the firm’s president.

Both are longtime principles in a company that prides itself on helping clients strategize, network and get their best ideas before local, state and federal authorities. The Fiorentino Group’s clients run a gamut from cities to technology, hospitals, shipping and aviation authorities and the Super Bowl. Mobley and Pinto came to the firm 12 and 10 years ago, respectively, each bringing an understanding of politics and expertise in a host of other fields.

“They’re not just terrific lobbyists and advocates for our clients,” Fiorentino said. “They’re terrific people, and that makes everything else easy.”

Before joining TFG, Mobley served as an assistant vice president of legislative affairs for Fidelity National Financial, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Jacksonville. His North Florida roots led him to serve on the Clay County Economic Development Council with future legislators Travis Cummings and Rob Bradley.

“He kind of cut his political teeth there,” Fiorentino said. Those years enhanced a sharp political acumen Mobley would later draw on as part of a team that crafted Fidelity’s legislative agenda in Washington and across the country.

“He’s probably one of the most creative, out-of-the-box thinkers I know,” Fiorentino said.

Moreover, he said, “Everybody likes Joe. He’s got lots of integrity, and he’s somebody people trust.”

Fiorentino came to politics indirectly, as president of Young Republicans chapter while working as an attorney for CSX Transportation. He chaired Duval County’s effort to get George H.W. Bush elected for the first time, then served as chief of staff for the Federal Railroad Administration.

He went on to serve as legal counsel for Elaine Chao, then the deputy secretary of transportation. When Chao was named Secretary of Transportation under President Donald Trump, she invited him to join the administration in 2d017. He declined but still returned to Washington for three months to help Chao set up her Department of Transportation.

In 2010, a phone call from another politician led him to Pinto. Former Rep. Bill Galvano, who had resumed his law practice after term limits ended his tenure as a state representative, wanted to have dinner.

“He brought along an aide, Mark Pinto,” Fiorentino recalled. “Bill said, ‘If you want to grow, Mark is somebody you really ought to take a look at.’

“It was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Now well versed in healthcare, gaming, medical marijuana, education, transportation, local government, economic development, tourism, professional sports leagues, private development, environmental issues and real estate, Pinto has proved a tireless advocate.

“He’s a bit like a chess player that can be three or four moves ahead of where things are,” Fiorentino said.

In one instance, he was responsible for setting up a meeting between the Players Championship, which has given more than $100 million to northeast Florida charities over the last 40 years, and the not-for-profit Flagler Health, which was launching a youth behavioral health initiative for St. Johns County Schools.

The meeting resulted in a $1 million contribution by the Players, which is part of the PGA Tour.

“He put the two together,” Fiorentino said. “And lo and behold, there’s the synergy that creates a lot of goodwill and good work for the community.”

In a tight-knit 10-person firm he likens to a family, Mobley and Pinto “have continued to distinguish themselves,” Fiorentino said.

“They are a big part of the firm’s success,” he said. “I just think the world of them. And I’m looking forward to working side by side with them for years to come.”