Gow Fields, Lakeland’s first black Mayor, endorses Mike Bloomberg

Add former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields to the list of prominent Florida pols endorsing Mike Bloomberg for President.

“As a nation, we need someone in the White House who can bring class, decorum, and clear headed thinking into our political discourse,” Fields said.

“We need someone who has the experience and record of working with all sides of the political spectrum while incorporating lessons learned from the past leading to a brighter future. With Mike at the helm, we can restore faith in our government leadership as we move forward together.”

Fields, Lakeland’s first black Mayor, announced his support Thursday, a day after Bloomberg participated in a primary debate for the first time. It also comes just over a month ahead of the state’s March 17 Presidential Preference Primary.

The former Mayor served for 20 years in Lakeland, first on the City Commission and then as Mayor from 2009 until 2013.

But he joins a number of Florida leaders who already backed Bloomberg, including former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink, House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, former Palm Beach Mayor Melissa McKinlay, Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long, Sen. Jason Pizzo, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook and Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman.

Bloomberg’s campaign also announced endorsements from several other prominent political leaders in California, New York and New Jersey. It shows the continued strategy of the New York billionaire, who decided to forego campaigning in the first four primary and caucus states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

California U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar joined with other current and former mayors in backing the former New York City Mayor.

“I can’t emphasize how important it is to have national leadership who understands local issues that matter most to a community like ours in San Bernardino County,” Aguilar said.

New Jersey U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the moderate Problem Solvers Caucus, also endorsed Bloomberg.

“We need an experienced, proven leader who has big ideas, will fight to get things done, and knows how to work with — and get votes from — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Democrats need a candidate at the top of the ticket who can win,” Gottheimer said.

And New York U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, House Appropriations Committee chair, also supported her home state candidate.

“Mike and I have worked together for years in New York, and whether it’s homeland security or gun safety, there’s no one you can depend on more to get important initiatives over the finish line,” she said.