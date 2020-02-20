House votes to strip troubled domestic violence agency of state contract

Fast-tracked legislation to pull the state from its contract with the lead domestic violence agency is now in the Senate’s hands following a unanimous House vote Thursday.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis implored the Legislature and Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to investigate alleged abuse of state funds by FCADV. The group finally handed over documents it had withheld for over a year but with redactions, leading the House to keep true to Rep. Tom Leek‘s threats to issue subpoenas.

On Wednesday, both chambers put legislation (HB 1087/SB 1482) authorizing the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to contract with other nonprofits on the special order calendar, expediting the effort to cut the state’s ties with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV). That agency is currently written into statute as DCF’s lone domestic violence contracting option.

In the Senate, President Bill Galvano requested the bill skip the normal committee process to accept the House version. His chamber is expected to take up Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin‘s bill on Wednesday.

“What’s happened with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence shocks the conscience — taxpayer money being diverted for personal gain,” the Miami-Dade Democrat said. “This issue has kept me up at night because it’s not our money. This is the state’s money given to us and trusted to us by taxpayers.”

Public Integrity and Ethics Committee member Rep. Patricia Williams had submitted an amendment, withdrawn Thursday, to cap the CEO’s salary of whichever nonprofit DCF partners with at $150,000 or 5% of the contract total, whichever is less. But Fernandez-Barquin told the Fort Lauderdale Democrat and the House that his next goal would be to peer into the local care providers FCADV oversaw.

“After speaking to the sponsor of this bill and DCF, they’re willing to work with me towards stopping this from happening to anyone that receives state tax dollars to receive a salary of that kind of amount,” Williams said.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald reported that then-CEO Tiffany Carr received $761,000 annually. Then, the papers broke news that agency was stonewalling investigators without consequences.

For perspective, Fernandez-Barquin told the House that the Florida Coalition Against Sexual Violence CEO makes $120,000 annually.

Finally, last week, after turning over partial documents the day before, investigators revealed that Carr received hundreds of days of paid time off, more than $7 million in compensation, over three years. The exorbitant expenditures led lawmakers to question whether they should ever again tie private agencies to state statutes with no sunset or oversight.

Both versions of the bill have been amended so the FCADV repeal immediately comes into action upon the Governor’s signature.

And Fernandez-Barquin made an oath to continue his crusade against state service inefficiencies.

“I want everyone here to know that if I get reelected, this is going to be the first of many battles against non-profits to ensure that taxpayer money is being used efficiently,” he said.