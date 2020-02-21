fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg campaign launching 'Women for Mike' coalition in Orlando

2020 Headlines

Latino Victory Fund endorses Joe Biden

2020 Headlines

Democrats’ feisty debate reaches nearly 20 million viewers

2020 Headlines

Wounded but defiant, Mike Bloomberg promises to keep fighting

2020 Headlines

Supreme Court signs off on 'clean' constitution proposal

2020 Headlines

Poll: Michael Bloomberg only Democrat leading Donald Trump in Florida
Stephanie Murphy will co-host a "Women for Mike" event to support Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

2020

Mike Bloomberg campaign launching ‘Women for Mike’ coalition in Orlando

Stephanie Murphy, Viviana Janer to focus on Bloomberg’s plans to empower women.

on

Democrat Mike Bloomberg is launching a “Women for Mike” coalition in Orlando Saturday, to be hosted by his Florida campaign co-chair Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer, and Team Bloomberg National Deputy Women’s Outreach Director Amanda Finney.

The 1:30 p.m. event Saturday, held in The Abbey, a popular watering hole for Democrats in downtown Orlando, will kick off a day that will continue in Bloomberg’s downtown Orlando field office with women phone banking to push Bloomberg’s “vision to ensure women can get ahead.” The campaign said it would be the first of many events throughout the state to push Bloomberg’s plans to empower women.

The event comes days after Bloomberg suffered a brutal verbal attack on stage by rival Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, during Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas, over reports that he had signed numerous non-disclosure agreements in settlements with former employees who alleged sexual harassment. Bloomberg responded by touting his record for gender equality and a no tolerance policy for sexual harassment in his businesses. But he had difficulty recovering after Warren, the Massachusetts Senator, called him, “a billionaire who calls people fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” one of the signature moments of the debate.

In defending the non-disclosure agreements, Warren quipped that Bloomberg was “nice to some women.”

In the announcement for Saturday’s “Women for Mike” event in Orlando, Murphy came to his defense.

“From good paying jobs to protecting reproductive rights, Mike has ambitious plans to ensure women and girls in this country have opportunities to succeed. Women for Mike is about coming together to support Mike and join together in the effort to take back the White House,” the Winter Park Congresswoman wrote in a news release issued by Bloomberg’s campaign. “I have a record of standing for equality and inclusion, and I firmly believe Mike has and will continue to foster an environment where women are on equal footing and can succeed professionally and personally.”

Florida’s presidential primary is March 17.

The campaign pledged that Bloomberg will fix health care for the more than 10 million women and 4 million children who don’t have access to health insurance in America by building on the Affordable Care Act and creating a viable public option; improve maternal health and protect reproductive rights by codifying Roe v. Wade; and work to ensure paid family leave and affordable child care are available to all.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.