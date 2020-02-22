fbpx
Stephanie Murphy to headline Women For Mike Bloomberg event

Mike Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs

Stephanie Murphy will co-host a "Women for Mike" event to support Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

She’s among his most prominent Florida endorsers.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy will help the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign launch “Women For Mike Florida” in Orlando  Saturday afternoon.

Osceola County District Commissioner Vivian Janer and Team Bloomberg National Deputy Women’s Outreach Director Amanda Finney both expect to attend.

The weekend event marks the launch of “Women for Mike” in Florida, and takes place weeks ahead of the March 17 Presidential Preference Primary.

The organization will focus on Bloomberg’s stance on women’s issues like equal pay and reproductive rights.

“I have a record of standing for equality and inclusion, and I firmly believe Mike has and will continue to foster an environment where women are on equal footing and can succeed professionally and personally,” Murphy said.

The launch takes place at 1:30 p.m. at The Abbey.

The event will highlight Bloomberg’s proposals for health care reform. That includes a plan for more than 10 million women and 4 million children who don’t have access to health insurance in America by building on the Affordable Care Act and creating a viable public option.

The plan also includes specific provisions for improving maternal health.

The candidate’s pro-choice agenda will also be spotlighted. Bloomberg has supported a law that codifies the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

And his economic plan focuses on ensuring entrepreneurs, minorities, veterans and women, receive fair access to the resources they need to succeed.

That includes encouraging the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to pursue more ways to stop discrimination.

Bloomberg also plans to work with Congress to impose limits on mandatory arbitration agreements so that employees have the power to take employers to court for harassment or discrimination of any kind.

Various polls, including a series of surveys from St. Pete Polls commissioned by Florida Politics, have shown Bloomberg pulling ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden in the state of Florida, but that was before his Wednesday night first-ever presidential debate performance in which Bloomberg was widely viewed as having tanked.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

