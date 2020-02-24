Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.24.20

A top-of-Sunburn birthday shoutout to our friend Matt Farrar of Strategic Digital Services. Matt and his partner, Joe Clements, were recently — and deservedly — featured in Florida Trend. As good as things are going for Matt (he and wife, Anna, are expecting their first child), this year’s birthday may be a little tough on him because he lost his beloved grandfather last year on this day. So … if you know Matt, be sure to drop him a line (Matt@StrategicDigitalServices.net) and wish him a happy birthday.

Bloggedy blog blog — “Why can’t Farm Share, one of the genuine good guys, get a win in the budget?” via Peter Schorsch — Farm Share, a nonprofit genuine good-guy organization whose sole mission is to collect food that would otherwise go to waste and get it into the hands of people who need it. Farm Share’s heroic work often takes the form of providing emergency provisions after natural disasters like Hurricanes Michael and Irma and even during the federal government shutdown. Farm Share has established itself as such an important partner with the state of Florida that investing in it seems like a no-brainer. Yet, it sustained a $1 million cut last year, and funding is even lower in this year’s preliminary budgets. Hopefully, budget negotiators will see the light and grow back the state’s investment in a high-impact program like this one.

An investigation of the agency that funnels money to groups that help domestic violence victims. An effort to give judges flexibility to deviate from mandatory minimum sentences for some drug offenses. A proposal to merge the state’s two smallest universities with its largest. These are but three of the dozens of important earth-shattering issues debated during the 2020 Legislation Session.

Who cares?

The Legislative Session is also about the tangential and the trivial, but it’s tangential and trivial, which drives the state capital.

Florida Politics is excited to announce the return of TallyMadness — an online voting competition to determine who is the "best" lobbyist in Florida.

Just like college basketball fans who fill out their brackets as part of “March Madness,” political aficionados in the capital and beyond can vote on a series of bracketed matchups pitting Florida’s top lobbyists against each other.

But this year, we’re mixing things up. This year we want to crown the top ‘young’ lobbyist in #FlaPol.

Young is a relative term, so for our purposes, this year’s TallyMadness is limited to those 40 years old and younger. Sorry, Dean Cannon, we see those boyish good looks, but you’re just a few years too old for this year’s competition.

Right now, we are still accepting nominations for who should make the big dance. From there, a select committee will then seed the lobbyists. Voters will select the winner of each matchup, with first-round voting beginning this weekend and lasting through the final days of Session.

If you would like to nominate a lobbyist or would like to serve on the select committee, please email me at Peter@FloridaPolitics.com.

Let the TallyMadness begin.

With just three weeks to go before sine die of the 2020 Legislative Session: Good luck to all the legislative staffers who’ll be pulling all-nighters during these final weeks.

— A House committee is raking the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence over the coals, as it holds a public hearing about its spending practices.

— The contentious bill to merge New College and Florida Poly with the University of Florida goes before the House Appropriations Committee. University administrators are circling the wagons to try to protect their schools. We’ll hear from the Governor, the House Speaker and the Senate President on “merger mania.” Florida Polytechnic University President Dr. Randy Avent speaks about the bill, of which he is no fan.

— We’ll hear from Gov. Ron DeSantis on the battle over E-Verify — one of his priorities this year. Sen. Tom Lee, who sponsored the Senate version of the E-Verify bill, said the changes are so bad, the Governor should veto it, but DeSantis says it’s still a work in progress

— And the further adventures of Florida Man, who is offering a $1,000 reward for a certain Florida Woman.

“Bernie Sanders decisively wins Nevada caucuses” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Sanders’ advantage in Nevada was overwhelming, with substantial leads in nearly every demographic group. Sanders expanded the electorate by attracting relatively large numbers of first-time caucusgoers, providing momentum as the race shifts into a critical stretch. He prevailed among those with college degrees and those without; those living in union and nonunion households; and in every age group except those over 65. He won more than half of Hispanic caucusgoers — almost four times as much support as his nearest rival, former Vice President Biden — and even narrowly prevailed among those who identified as moderate or conservative. Despite attacks on his health proposal by the powerful Culinary Union, he won in caucus sites filled with union members.

“Sanders eviscerates conventional wisdom about why he can’t win” via Ryan Lizza of POLITICO — Sanders wasn’t supposed to be able to break through with black and brown voters, but the group was racially and ethnically diverse. (Sanders won 27% of African Americans and 53% of Hispanics across the state.) The Sanders movement is supposed to be limited to those crazy college kids. But there were plenty of older Sanders backers at the Bellagio chanting “Bernie.” But the Sanders victory still exploded a lot of myths. He was said to have a ceiling of 30% or so. Remarkably, against a much larger field of candidates, Sanders is poised to come close to the same level of support as he did in 2016 in a one-on-one race against Hillary Clinton, to whom he lost 47%-53%.

“How Sanders dominated in Nevada” via Jennifer Medina and Astead Herndon of The New York Times — By harnessing such a broad cross-section of voters, Sanders offered a preview of the path that he hopes to take to the Democratic presidential nomination: uniting an array of voting blocs in racially diverse states in the West and the South and in economically strapped parts of the Midwest and the Southwest, all behind the message of social and economic justice that he has preached for years. His advisers argue that he has a singular ability to energize voters who have felt secondary in the Democratic Party, like Latinos and younger people, and that Nevada proved as much — and could set the stage for strong performances in the Super Tuesday contests on March 3.

With Sanders cruising to victory in the Nevada caucuses, here are a few takeaways from the Silver State:

— Sanders presidential bid gets rocket fuel: Sanders’ convincing win means there is no longer an asterisk next to his status as the front-runner in the race. He proved his strength with a broad coalition that included Latino voters, union members, and African Americans. Now Sanders claims three victories in a row heading into South Carolina next Saturday, and more important, Super Tuesday on March 3, when about one-third of the delegates needed for the nomination are at stake.

— Pete Buttigieg issues warning about Sanders: In language uncharacteristically blunt, Buttigieg issued a warning to Democrats about the perils of nominating Sanders, whom he characterized as inflexible and whose ideas are not in the American mainstream. “Sen. Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans,” Buttigieg told supporters. He held himself out as the only viable alternative. “We can prioritize either ideological purity or inclusive victory,” Buttigieg said. Despite his forceful argument, there’s a serious risk to Buttigieg in the upcoming calendar. He will have to win over black voters in South Carolina, then pivot to a multistate primary with comparatively limited resources. Buttigieg put out a plea for $13 million from donors before Super Tuesday.

— Joe Biden has his back against a firewall: Biden was hoping Nevada would turn things around for him after a disastrous showing in Iowa and then New Hampshire. He argued that he’d do better in a more diverse state. But Biden again lost badly even as he told supporters at a union hall, “We’re alive and coming back, and we’re gonna win.” If Biden doesn’t win South Carolina, the rationale for his candidacy will much harder to maintain. In Las Vegas, he tried out a new rallying cry: “I ain’t a socialist. I ain’t a plutocrat. I’m a Democrat. And I’m proud of it.” Party loyalty may be all Biden has left.

—No bounce for Amy Klobuchar: The Minnesota Senator produced one of the few surprises of the race when she surged to a third-place finish in New Hampshire, announced that she had raised more than $12 million, and vowed to prove her doubters wrong. Her momentum proved short-lived. She finished well behind the leading candidates, and in the process, prompted questions about her viability. But in a speech to supporters in her home state of Minnesota, she was defiant and said she would continue. She even tried to make a virtue of the fact that Donald Trump mentioned her name at a rally. “By the way, for the first time ever, he mentioned me at a rally,” she said. “You know, I’ve arrived now. You know they must be worried.” Probably not.

—Not a great return on investment: Steyer bet heavily in Nevada, more than $12 million on advertising, and lost big, finishing sixth. Steyer has made strong appeals to minority voters, but in Nevada, failed decisively. But Steyer’s impact on the race could come next week in South Carolina, where he has spent even more money. Polls show that he has made significant inroads among African American voters. That would not be good news for Biden, who is counting on those votes to resuscitate his campaign.

With three weeks to go in his second Legislative Session, DeSantis remains as popular as ever.

A new University of North Florida poll found 64% either strongly or somewhat approve of DeSantis, with only 21% disapproving.

DeSantis, of course, outperformed the average among members of his own party — there’s no buyer’s remorse for 85% of Republicans. The Governor also continues to impress with his approval rating among Democrats. As it stands, he’s above water by double digits, 46%-35%.

“Similar to previous polls that we have conducted, the governor’s job approval ratings are quite high,” said Michael Binder, director of the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab. “The governor’s focus on issues that draw support from both parties, such as increased teacher pay and the environment, has garnered support from Democrats and Independents, while not alienated his Republican base.”

The high approval rating comes despite several so-called controversial policies he’s expected to sign this Legislative Session, including E-Verify if the Legislature can get a bill to his desk — though UNF found those proposals were rather popular, with three-quarters of respondents in favor of requiring public and private employers use the federal system to check their employees’ immigration status.

The same poll also bodes well for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. In fact, the only problem she’s facing is name-ID. UNF said 55% of those polled weren’t aware of her.

Of the 45% who were, 36% are fans, while only 9% found her lacking. Who wouldn’t take 4-to-1, given the opportunity?

“DeSantis signs law enforcement parking exemption over HOAs” via Florida Politics — The bill (SB 476), sponsored by Clearwater Republican Ed Hooper will prohibit condominium, homeowners and cooperative associations from creating bylaws preventing law enforcement officers from parking their official vehicles in community areas where they would normally have a right to park. It applies to homeowners, tenants, or guests of the homeowner. “This common-sense legislation that prevents HOA’s and Condo Assoc. from stopping a law enforcement officer from parking their official vehicle in their driveway will make every neighborhood a little bit safer, and it cost the community zero,” Hooper said. “Common sense rules again and kudos to Gov. DeSantis and my colleagues in the Senate and House for unanimously approving SB 476.”

Assignment editors — DeSantis will participate in Florida A&M University’s Center for Access and Student Success preview, 9:30 a.m., Florida A&M University, Center for Access and Student Success, 1735 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee.

“Health care is bargaining chip — but for what?” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — House Speaker José Oliva has a health care wish list with about 13 different issues, and the Senate is beginning to move versions of them, indicating that negotiations between the House and Senate to end the 2020 Session are underway, and health care remains a bargaining chip. The question is: What does Oliva — who has made shaking up the health care industry status quo his priority — give Senate President Bill Galvano in return? The Senate’s first-round health care offer, released this week, includes pared-back versions, for now, of scope-of-practice expansions. In addition to the scope-of-practice bills, other issues Oliva said “without a doubt would have an immediate impact” include access to patient medical records and what he called “hospital conglomeration.”

“’So shady and disgusting’: Florida’s nonprofit pay scandal is worse than you think” via Samantha Gross and Mary Ellen Klas of the Tampa Bay Times — For the eight years she was in an abusive marriage, Lisa LeBel had no idea there was a shelter in Ocala to help people like her. When LeBel eventually left her relationship and got a job on staff with the Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center, it was a massive part of her healing. But after two years, she saw a side of domestic violence centers in Florida that was “so shady and disgusting that I had to leave,” said LeBel of Dunnellon. LeBel enjoyed performing duties others wouldn’t do, like taking victims to court dates and often escorting them to prenatal doctors’ appointments and counseling sessions. But she only got paid for it if she lied.

“Blame for Florida’s nonprofit pay scandal points to state officials as hearings start” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Tampa Bay Times — In an extraordinary meeting, 10 current and former members of the board of directors of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence and two top executives will have the opportunity to explain their actions to legislators as they attempt to avoid criminal charges stemming from allegations of financial abuse. But their unique involvement in the excessive compensation package awarded to the coalition’s former CEO, Tiffany Carr, has created a conflict of interest that could spell criminal or civil charges. After some of the officials give depositions, the House Committee on Public Integrity and Ethics will question Sandy Barnett, chief operating officer of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Patricia Duarte, chief financial officer, during a five-hour hearing.

— LEGISLATION —

First on #FlaPol — “Univ. of Florida gets Florida Poly and New College under latest version of controversial legislation” via Sarah Mueller of Florida Politics — In a sudden shift, the chair of the House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee is now proposing that the state’s smallest universities be absorbed into the flagship University of Florida. Rep. Randy Fine filed a proposed committee substitute to HB 7078 that substantially changes the controversial plan that has rankled the higher education system. The new legislation gives Florida Polytechnic University and New College to the University of Florida and removes the provisions regarding EASE and ABLE. That means those programs giving students non-need-based scholarships to go to private colleges will not be cut. Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida had estimated 63% of the 43,000 students receiving EASE grants would lose their scholarships.

“Florida Republicans quietly stir up more election mischief” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — An elections bill moving through the Senate has received almost no attention, which is the way lawmakers like it. Senate Bill 1372 makes some housekeeping changes that election supervisors want. But then it goes beyond what they requested by allowing political parties to assign poll watchers to monitor voting at the polls, no matter where they live in Florida. Current law restricts poll watchers to the county where they vote. This is an obvious attempt to make it easier to recruit a lot more poll watchers who can legally challenge any voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot.

“House could scrutinize E-Verify plan this week” via the News Service of Florida — House Speaker Oliva told reporters the proposal might be heard in committee next week: “We want to see what comes over from the Senate, but it is possible next week to see some movement on that.” A Senate committee approved a bill (SB 664) that would require all public and private employers to use E-Verify, a federal program that checks the legal eligibility of new workers. The bill includes language that would give employers the option to use a “substantially equivalent” system in place of E-Verify, a provision that Sen. Lee, the sponsor of the measure, said it “guts the bill.” The Governor told reporters he remains confident the Republican-dominated Legislature will send him an E-Verify bill, as requested.

“Inmate early release bill to be heard during closing weeks of Session” via Blaise Gainey of WFSU — One measure running out of time would allow nonviolent prisoners to be released sooner. It would increase the amount of time off for good behavior. Gain time bill sponsors are trying to rally support. Sponsor Rep. Dianne Hart says the legislation would help reduce the prison population by making thousands of people eligible for an earlier release. “Currently, there are over 94,000 inmates behind bars in the state of Florida. 44% of those are considered nonviolent offenders,” Hart said. Offenders with a nonviolent felony could earn up to 35% off their sentence. Currently, they can only earn up to 15%. Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said last year the high population of inmates has made conditions worse.

“Senate moves on compensation in wrongful incarceration” via the News Service of Florida — The Senate is slated to take up a proposal that would provide $2.15 million to a man who spent 43 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted in a murder and attempted murder in 1976 in Jacksonville. The Senate has included the measure (SB 28) on a list of bills to consider during a Wednesday floor session. The proposal, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, would provide $50,000 for each year that Clifford Williams spent in prison. A House version of the bill (HB 6507), sponsored by Rep. Kimberly Daniels, has sailed through two committees and awaits a hearing in the Judiciary Committee.

“Lawmakers could give a second chance to more juvenile offenders” via Florida Politics — Bills that would provide more Florida kids with a second chance is primed for a floor vote in both chambers. SB 700, by Republican Sen. Keith Perry, and HB 615 by Democratic Rep. Clovis Watson, would change the way the state expunges juvenile records, allowing more kids to enter adulthood without a record that could disqualify them from specific jobs, college scholarships or even military service. Supporters of the proposal say the current system stops juvenile offenders from leaving their pasts behind. According to the Florida Juvenile Justice Association, a prime supporter of the bills, the change would make 21,773 Florida minors eligible for juvenile diversion expunction right away.

“On two bills, Senate Democrats have a chance to be relevant — for a change” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Two bills moving through the Senate will show whether Democrats are willing to use that power, or whether these supposed watchdogs will yet again roll over for a few budget table scraps from Republican leaders. One bill would impose term limits on school boards throughout the state. In this instance, the bill might have some redeeming quality if it allowed voters in each county to decide for themselves whether they want their school board to be term-limited. Nope. In our nanny state, where legislators always know best, they’ve decided individual counties should have no say in the matter. In the 40-member Senate, Republicans have 23 members — one shy of the 24 vote Supermajority required.

The House Public Integrity & Ethics Committee meets for a public forum on the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

The Florida Aquarium celebrates its 25th anniversary in The Capitol, 10:30 a.m., 2nd-floor Rotunda.

Voters are voting — According to the Florida Division of Elections, as of Saturday afternoon, Supervisors of Elections have a total of 988,594 Republican vote-by-mail ballots; 389,054 have returned, 591,862 are outstanding, and 7,678 are unsent. As for Democrats, supervisors have a total of 1,084,486 vote-by-mail ballots; 224,406 have returned, 848,898 are outstanding, and 11,182 are unsent. Those classified as “other,” 245,029 vote-by-mail ballots, 8,644 have returned, 38,433 are outstanding, and 197,952 are unsent.

“Florida tells mail voters to put personal information on outside of ballot envelopes, where it can be seen — or taken — by anyone” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Floridians voting by mail in 2020 elections are being asked to put their email addresses and home and mobile phone numbers, along with their signatures, on the outside of the ballot envelopes they mail back to the elections office — allowing the information to be seen and harvested by anyone who comes in contact with the envelope. The request for contact information was added by the Legislature and Governor last year as part of a wide-ranging law that changed several aspects of the way Florida elections are run.

“The Republican Party is sending ‘deceptive’ census forms nationwide, including in Florida” via Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — Just as the 2020 U.S. Census count is about to begin, the Republican National Committee is sending people across the country a letter it confusingly labeled as a “2020 Congressional District Census.” Like the census, the piece of mail includes a survey. But unlike the official decennial questionnaire, which the federal government will soon send out to millions of Americans, this one is asking for donations to the GOP and a loyalty pledge to with the thank you, Trump. And it’s “Commissioned by the Republican Party,” according to the form, not the U.S. Department of Commerce. The mailer also appeared in Florida this month. “You’ve been selected to represent voters in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District,” it says.

“Orange County sent incorrect voter registration data the state of Florida” via Daniel Rivero of WLRN — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office is blaming a widely used elections software company for a false report to the state that nearly a quarter-million registered voters had been removed from the county’s voting rolls. That incorrect number made it into a monthly data report by the Florida Division of Elections. The report lists 257,698 “active” voters that were removed from the voting rolls across the state in January. Out of that total number, 239,147 of the removed voters were from Orange County alone. The published data would have meant that Orange County removed more than 150 times the total number of voters as compared to the county with the second-most voters removed.

“Will debate curb Mike Bloomberg’s Florida momentum?” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Bloomberg has been on the rise nationally, polling well enough to make his first debate appearance last week. The billionaire former mayor of New York is spending big, forgoing the early states to focus on Florida and other primary contests that are later in the calendar and have larger delegate prizes. But Bloomberg’s shock and awe strategy of saturating the airwaves and social media channels with advertising may have limits. Bloomberg hasn’t interacted much with voters on the ground or with his fellow candidates, and it showed in his debate performance, which was widely panned. Bloomberg’s strategy has allowed him to avoid answering a lot of tough questions about his record, a vetting that other candidates already have experienced.

“Bloomberg is ahead in Florida’s brick-and-mortar race, but does it matter?” via Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — Bloomberg has 14 offices across the state, from Tallahassee to Little Havana and in both St. Petersburg and Tampa, with plans to open six more in the coming days. … The only other candidate with any real footprint here is Elizabeth Warren. The Massachusetts senator was the first to open a field office in the state and she now has two: in Orlando and Miami. … Until the focus shifts to Florida, the presidential campaigns will rely on other ingredients that are harder to measure — but are much more important — than square footage. Sanders, for example, has been recruiting passionate volunteers since his last campaign for president. They have assembled in living rooms and bars, calling voters and making their presence felt at progressive and community events all over the state since 2016.

Buttigieg — “Progress”:

“Sanders defends Fidel Castro’s socialist Cuba: ‘Unfair to simply say everything is bad’” via Fox News — Speaking to CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, pointed to social welfare programs introduced under Castro’s regime that he described as redeeming, despite the communist dictator’s often repressive human-rights violations against Cubans. “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” Sanders told Anderson Cooper.

“Biden claims comeback despite distant second finish to Sanders” via Marc Caputo of POLITICO — After dismal fourth- and fifth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden sounded a victorious note when he took the stage at a union hall here and declared a comeback — even though fewer than a 10% of the precincts were in and showed him in a distant second to Sanders. “I know we don’t know the final results yet, but I feel really good,” Biden said. “You put me in a position. You know, the press is ready to declare people dead quickly, but we’re alive, and we’re coming back, and we’re going to win.” At one point, a member of the crowd yelled that the 77-year-old was “the comeback kid!”

“Jim Clyburn poised to endorse Biden in big boost before South Carolina primary” via Natasha Korecki, Heather Caygle, Marc Caputo and Laura Barrón-López of POLITICO — The planned endorsement is expected three days ahead of the state’s Saturday primary, giving Biden an important boost in a state that will likely determine the fate of his candidacy. Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in Congress, has long been close with Biden and has been open about his affinity for the former vice president during the Democratic primary. Several panicked Democrats, including one with direct knowledge of the planned endorsement, said they see it as a last-ditch effort to blunt Sanders’ momentum before he runs away with the nomination.

“Warren, Biden and Buttigieg dangerously close to going broke” via Maggie Severns of POLITICO — They’re up against well-funded machines threatening to dominate the Democratic race: Sanders, whose recent rise in the polls has come during a major spending streak fueled by his online donors, and billionaire Bloomberg, whose fortune has vaulted him into the middle of the campaign to take on Trump. While Sanders started February with nearly $17 million in the bank, according to campaign finance disclosures filed Thursday night, his next closest rival (nonbillionaire class) was Biden, at $7.1 million. Warren was closest to the red, with just $2.3 million left in her account, while Buttigieg ($6.6 million) and Klobuchar ($2.9 million) were in between.

“Biden adds a claim to his biography: An arrest in South Africa” via Katie Glueck and Thomas Kaplan of The New York Times — “This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid,” Biden said at a campaign event in South Carolina last week. “I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto, trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.” But if Biden, then a United States Senator from Delaware, was in fact, arrested while trying to visit Mandela, he did not mention it in his 2007 memoir when writing about a 1970s trip to South Africa, and he has not spoken of it prominently on the 2020 campaign trail.

“The Democratic establishment is broken” via Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic — Many experienced Democrats worry not just that the party won’t unite and that Sanders will lose to Trump, but that having a democratic socialist at the top of the ticket will squash their hopes of winning new Senate seats, and perhaps even cost them a few existing ones in states like Michigan and Wisconsin. Some worry that they’ll even lose the House majority. A cynical, but perhaps realistic, argument has been embedded in Sanders’s campaign from the start: He’s the most electable because he’ll get all the people who would vote against Trump no matter who the Democratic nominee is. But he’s also the only one who will be able to activate an entirely different faction of voters.

“Down-ballot Republicans watch with glee as Sanders gains steam” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Republicans up and down the ballot are already casting their Democratic rivals as socialist puppets who would remake the economy in Sanders’ collectivist vision. The play is straightforward: Trump has repelled college-educated suburban voters since he took office; Republicans want to win them back by arguing the alternative is worse. And in the wake of Sanders’ New Hampshire primary win, the Republican State Leadership Committee, which focuses on state legislative races, has been running digital ads asking whether down-ballot Democrats in more than a half-dozen states are “feeling burned yet” — a take on the Sanders mantra, “Feel the Bern.”

“Priorities USA lining up anti-Donald Trump TV time in I-4 corridor” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Priorities USA, the largest Democratic PAC in the U.S., announced it would spend up to $12.5 million in Florida on TV and millions of dollars more in digital advertising this year, starting as early as late March, seeking to define Trump and counter any advertising by the President’s reelection campaign. To date, the only presidential campaign commercials appearing on local TV in Florida have been those of Bloomberg. That is likely to change in the coming weeks as Democratic candidates turn attention to Florida and its March 17 primary. The organization signed contracts in the past couple of weeks to reserve airtime between late March and mid-July on stations in Orlando, Tampa Bay, Sarasota, and Fort Myers.

Meanwhile … “Trump in Palm Beach: for 2020 fundraising, Mar-a-Lago is a money machine” via Christine Stapleton of the Palm Beach Post — “Fundraising is no longer the same since he took over as president,” said Teresa Dailey, a Palm Beach-based GOP fundraiser. “He’s got his own venue, he’s an icon, everybody wants to be there. It’s not like it used to be where you have to work for it.” Since October 2017, Trump has attended at least 48 intimate gatherings with the Republican Party’s elite donors. Ten of those fundraisers were at Mar-a-Lago. The next event is scheduled for March 25 when first lady Melania Trump — rarely seen during the 2016 campaign — will host her first fundraiser at the Southern White House. Already, events at Mar-a-Lago have raised tens of millions of dollars for Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee.

“State asks for hold on Amendment 4 voter restoration ruling” via the News Service of Florida — DeSantis asked an appeals court to continue preventing felons from voting while the state appeals a federal judge’s finding that a law requiring indigent felons to pay “legal, financial obligations” to be eligible to vote is unconstitutional. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle’s October ruling that the state cannot deny the right to vote to felons who are “genuinely unable to pay” court-ordered financial obligations. DeSantis wants the full appeals court to review the case in what is known as an “en banc” hearing. The Florida law “unconstitutionally punishes a class of felons based only on their wealth,” the three-judge panel wrote.

Assignment editors — Attorney General Ashley Moody joins Congressman Vern Buchanan for a media availability in advance of a meeting of the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse, 12:30 p.m., Manatee Memorial Hospital, 206 Second St. East, Bradenton.

“Florida residents say they’re caught in bureaucratic red tape 16 months after Hurricane Michael” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — After whipping the region with 155 mph winds, residents were burdened with the cleanup of more than 10 million cubic yards of fallen trees and building debris. That’s enough to fill eight Empire State buildings. They continue to turn their eyes to Washington and Tallahassee, where plans and policies still are being developed on how to spend roughly $1 billion in recovery money. Folks like Roy Baker in Marianna, David Warriner in Port St. Joe, and Deborah Mobley in Bonifay will follow state budget negotiations that will decide the fate of more than $415 million earmarked for disaster relief over the next few weeks.

“500 days: Mexico Beach, county ‘growing back and not backing up’” via Jacqueline Bostick of the Panama City News-Herald — Saturday marked the 500th-day of Hurricane Michael. After millions of cubic yards of debris have been pushed away, the crests of progress are the wave of development becomes more visible for the Mexico Beach shoreline. “There’s been a lot of progress in some places, and then there’s other places it feels it just hasn’t moved a heck of a lot,” said Mexico Beach City Manager Mario Gisbert. The opening up of the canal, marina, boat ramp, and beach access points are “great morale boosters,” he said. However, many property owners are still fighting with insurance companies, causing a stall in development — “and those things make it tough to say things are great.” “Things are better,” he said, emphasizing the last word.

“Court victory is hollow for top advocate of Amendment 4. He explains why” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Desmond Meade, the man who led the historic 2018 initiative, wasn’t celebrating. A few hours after the ruling was announced, Meade took to Facebook Live and sighed. “It might surprise you,” he told his audience, “but it kind of made me sad.” For Meade, the hype and partisanship over Amendment 4 have been a “roller coaster” for felons. He fears they will become exhausted by each development in the case and give up trying to register. Overall, he said, the original “apolitical” intentions behind his measure have been lost. It’s also become yet another wedge issue pitting Republicans against Democrats in a critical election year.

“Florida voucher critics: spend money on public schools instead” via Kate Santich and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — “We’re already in the bottom echelon of the 50 states for per-pupil funding and teacher salaries,” said Rev. Rachel Gunter Shapard of Jacksonville, co-founder of Pastors for Florida Children. “We oppose the diverting of any of taxpayer funds, and we oppose the unfair treatment of students for whatever reason — whether it’s around sexual orientation or physical abilities or learning challenges.” Supporters of the vouchers have argued that low-income black and Latino children are most often the recipients of the program, and some have labeled opponents as racist. Many opponents contend there’s a greater issue looming — the large and expanding private-school voucher system in Florida that they say violates the intended separation of church and state.

“At Hillsborough gun show, people wonder: what loophole do lawmakers want to close?” via Zachary Sampson of the Tampa Bay Times — The legislation would make anyone conducting a private sale at a gun show — one citizen to another — go to a licensed dealer’s booth to perform an official background check first. In Hillsborough County, an ordinance requires background checks for private sales, and Khaled Akkawi, the owner of the Shoot Straight gun store chain, said he decided several years ago to encourage them at his shows. The law proposed by Lee would allow most private sales to take place if a gun owner looks at the buyer’s ID and has them fill out a form, with questions about whether they’re a felon or a fugitive, to be signed and witnessed by a notary public.

“Renew Financial has completed $100M+ in Florida resiliency projects” via Florida Politics — Renew Financial provides financing for a variety of resilience and storm-hardening upgrades through the property assessed clean energy program, or PACE. Unlike traditional bank loans, PACE financing allows consumers to pay back the cost of the upgrades through assessments on their property tax bill. With the prospect of climate change and powerful storms continuing to grow, homeowners across the Sunshine State are increasingly turning to PACE to make critical safety improvements to their properties. Renew Financial said the most popular resilience-related projects they fund include wind-resilient roofs, roof-to-wall reinforcements, and hurricane impact windows and doors. In addition to bolstering the structure, such upgrades reduce home insurance premiums, and collectively avoid tens of millions in potential property damage.

A new poll commissioned by the Center for Alcohol Policy on alcohol regulation found that Floridians overwhelmingly support state regulation of alcohol, with 91% in agreement that it is very important to keep the alcohol industry regulated. This support is roughly 5% higher than a national poll on the same topic.

While most issues find a partisan divide, it is not true regarding alcohol: 91% of Republicans, 90% of Democrats and 91% of Independents all agree that the alcohol industry should remain regulated. In Florida, nearly 9 in 10 voters (88%) are satisfied with existing alcohol regulations. Only 8% believe the rules are too restricted. A vast majority (68%) believe regulations are “just about right” or “too lenient” (12%). This level of support and satisfaction tops the national data.

Also, the survey found that Florida voters want alcohol regulations to prioritize safety. Americans say lawmakers should prioritize “protecting the health and public safety” over “creating jobs and improving the economy” or “offering more choices and lower prices.” This support for protecting health and public safety also crosses party lines.

“Indians give Trump the spectacle he loves” via Anita Kumar of POLITICO — There were women in glitzy Indian garb dancing, Bollywood stars singing and an eclectic mix of music blaring in time to flashing lights. And when President Trump finally appeared on stage at the world’s largest cricket stadium, the sun-soaked crowd burst into a deafening, rapturous applause. It was exactly the scene the TV star-turned president loves. … Standing alongside Modi, Trump on Monday inaugurated the brand-new Motera Stadium, lined with 110,000 orange, yellow and blue seats — all filled. Trump is ostensibly in India to help mitigate a long-standing trade dispute while tightening U.S.-Indian relations, but Monday’s mega-rally was also designed to appeal to Indian-American voters as Trump heads into his reelection campaign. … It was a political-style rally like no other. Even Trump’s popular MAGA rallies couldn’t compare to the size and scope of the ‘Namaste Trump’ rally.

“Trump administration plans to raise seasonal-worker cap” via Michelle Hackman of The Wall Street Journal — The Department of Homeland Security plans to announce the additional seasonal-worker visas next week, an administration official said. They will become available in two waves: the first 20,000 will be immediately available, while employers can apply for the remainder for jobs beginning June 1. It wasn’t clear whether the White House has fully signed off on the numbers, and an administration official cautioned they could change. The additional visas are being made available ahead of the summer, when demand for short-term work is typically highest.

“New White House personnel chief tells Cabinet liaisons to target Never Trumpers” via Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene of Axios — Johnny McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump, three sources familiar with the meeting tell Axios. McEntee, a 29-year-old former body man to Trump who was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly but recently rehired — and promoted to head the presidential personnel office — foreshadowed sweeping personnel changes across government. Several administration officials were already targeted in a post-impeachment blitz. Trump has also promoted or brought back several people he considers core loyalists — including McEntee, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell.

“Rick Wilson compares Trump’s presidency to a ‘coke party’” via Sarah Mueller of Florida Politics — Wilson pitches “Running Against the Devil” as a road map to defeating Trump in November. He argues that, as a conservative, Trump is a proximate threat to the country, despite aspects of his presidency that appeal to Republicans. “It’s kind of like that big coke party,” he said. “Friday night, it sounds great, and you’re having a ball, and Saturday there’s a dead hooker in the trunk of the car.” Wilson says Trump is beatable, but Democrats are doing more to get him reelected than not. He says Democrats are racing headlong into nominating independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, which he predicts will be reelection insurance for Trump.

“Rick Scott blasts another D.C. lobbying firm for representing Nicolás Maduro government in U.S.” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Scott is hammering Amsterdam & Partners LLP after the law firm took over a contract to represent a member of the Maduro government. The law firm Foley & Lardner originally handled that contract. The contract tasked the firm to work on behalf of Venezuelan Attorney General Reinaldo Muñoz Pedroza, who was appointed Attorney General by Maduro, though the United States no longer recognizes Maduro’s government as legitimate. Maduro dispatched Muñoz Pedroza in the past to intervene in U.S. court cases to recover disputed funds for the Maduro government. After outcry — including from Scott himself — Foley & Lardner dropped the contract.

“Matt Gaetz says creation of ‘cyber coast’ in sight, but local schools need to improve” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Gaetz said he expects hundreds of cybersecurity jobs to come to Northwest Florida this year and the only thing standing in the way of creating a “cyber coast” is the local school system. The Republican Congressman who represents Northwest Florida spoke to a crowd of more than 150 people at what was officially billed as a meeting of the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce at Hub Stacey’s in Innerarity Point. Gaetz said that military connection is key to future economic development in the Pensacola region, Gaetz said that the cybersecurity field is only going to grow and he wants to increase federal investment in workforce development in cybersecurity.

— “Gaetz says he won’t run for president in ’24” via Erin Franczak of the Northwest Florida Daily News

“From security grants to rare diseases, Ted Deutch to hit several topics during district events” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Deutch is set to present an award to Spanish River teacher Mary Fisher and her biotech class. The class won a $10,000 Lemelson-MIT InvenTeams Award for their work on a prototype to measure and detect sepsis symptoms. At 9 a.m., the Representative is hosting a workshop on the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program. That program is set up under the Department of Homeland Security to cover security costs for nonprofits, which may be at risk of a terror attack. At noon on Tuesday, Deutch will visit with a pair of his constituents, David and Stacey Ogman, who set up the Jordan Avi Ogman Foundation on behalf of their young child. Saturday, Feb. 29 is Rare Disease Day.

“Low-income immigrants are at greater risk of deportation” via Monique Madan of the Miami Herald — Starting Monday, low-income immigrants who are on public benefits — or will one day need them — will be denied a visa or green card, despite having entered the U.S. legally. The Trump administration’s new “public charge rule” — which favors wealthier immigrants seeking permanent status and puts the poor at a disadvantage, analysts and scholars say — will keep people who need food stamps, housing vouchers, Supplemental Social Security Income and Medicaid from getting their green cards because they’d be considered a financial burden to the U.S. Starting Feb, 24, a family of four would have to make twice as more money —$60,000 — to be in the clear, compared to the government’s previous income threshold of about $32,000.

“White House fears coronavirus could shape Trump’s fortunes” via Dan Diamond and Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — Though Trump in public has downplayed the virus, privately he has voiced his own anxieties, rebuking public health leaders over last week’s decision to fly home 14 Americans who tested positive for the virus while aboard a cruise ship off Japan. Trump was worried that transporting the Americans to the United States without adequate precautions could create new risks, the individuals said. There has been tension within the Trump administration over the response so far. Four officials acknowledged that the process has hit bumps, with high-pressure debates over resources and planning occasionally reopening fault lines between the White House and HHS that first emerged over Trump’s broader health agenda.

“White House to ask Congress for emergency coronavirus funding” via Dan Diamond of POLITICO — The White House will soon ask Congress for emergency funds to fight the coronavirus outbreak, after weeks of hesitation by the administration to press for additional funding, said four individuals with knowledge of the pending request. However, the amount could be significantly lower than some public health officials have argued is necessary — potentially as little as $1 billion, said two individuals, which could be rapidly exhausted by the development of potential vaccines, widespread lab tests, and numerous other investments. The pending request is still preliminary, and the sum could change. A congressional aide said that lawmakers had been told to expect the request in the coming days.

“Marco Rubio backs permanent federal funding to deal with public health emergencies like coronavirus” via Kevin Derby of Florida Daily — Last week, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy brought out the “Public Health Emergency Response and Accountability Act” and Rubio threw his support behind it. Other co-sponsors include U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz, Dick Durbin, Tina Smith and Angus King. Rubio weighed in on the bill: “When public health emergencies like the coronavirus occur, the United States should be prepared to respond quickly and effectively. This legislation would ensure that the United States is equipped with the necessary funding to protect our citizens when future public health emergencies occur.”

“Charlie Crist calls for Florida Surgeon General to release information on coronavirus” via Florida Politics — The Department of Health said there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Florida. Tampa General Hospital revealed last week it is monitoring patients with flu-like symptoms. “We have fully engaged our health community, hospitals, medical providers and County Health Departments to respond. We are also working lockstep with the Centers for Disease Control and Surveillance (CDC). There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida,” responded Surgeon General Scott Rivkees. But Crist believes the global health emergency is more important than the state statute that allows the DOH to work in secret. In a letter sent from Crist’s office to Rivkees, he believes Floridians are being kept from the truth and wants the state’s DOH to be transparent.

“Coronavirus threatens shortages of about 150 drugs” via Caitlin Owens of Axios — About 150 prescription drugs — including antibiotics, generics and some branded drugs without alternatives — are at risk of shortage if the coronavirus outbreak in China worsens, according to two sources familiar with a list of at-risk drugs compiled by the Food and Drug Administration. China is a huge supplier of the ingredients used to make drugs sold in the U.S. If the virus decreases China’s production capability, Americans who rely on the drugs made from these ingredients could be in trouble. The FDA said in a statement that it’s “keenly aware that the outbreak could impact the medical product supply chain,” and has devoted additional resources toward identifying potential vulnerabilities to U.S. medical products stemming specifically from the outbreak.

“As coronavirus menace unfolds, CEOs watch and wait” via the Miami Herald — “For the school I am involved with … it appears fortuitous that a partnership we considered in China did not materialize.” — Andy Ansin, vice president, Sunbeam Properties. “We are fortunate that our international services haven’t been affected nor the locations we tend to travel to our areas of concern.” — Michael Balaban, president, CEO, Jewish Federation of Broward County. “The virus has not impacted our business. While several of our South and Central American clients export seafood and produce to China, we have not seen a decrease in their export activities to date.” — Carlos R. Fernandez-Guzman, president, CEO, Pacific National Bank (PNB).

“Florida fishermen fret as shark fin sale ban moves forward” via Danielle Ivanov of Fresh Take Florida — In the U.S., shark finning has been outlawed since the Shark Finning Prohibition Act was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on Dec. 21, 2000. Many states since then have also banned the import, export and sale of fins, which is different from finning but nonetheless controversial. Two bills — HB 401 and SB 680 — are currently moving through the Florida Legislature to ban all fin sales. Fueling finning is the demand for shark fin soup, a traditional luxury Chinese dish primarily served in Asian countries but also in restaurants across the U.S. Robert Hueter, director of the Sarasota-based Mote Marine Laboratory’s Center for Shark Research, said the anti-finning bills may be well-intended but would have negative consequences.

“Mining near area rivers a divisive issue” via Sarah Nelson of the Gainesville Sun — A phosphate mine that would spread over 11,000 acres in Bradford and Union counties has been haunting and dividing North Central Florida environmentalists, politicians and residents for the past three years. Four families are behind the push, orchestrating the project that activists say is the biggest threat to the region’s landscape. That polarization is most clear at Bradford County Commission meetings, where residents say local elected officials have ignored their pleas to reject the plan. “You’ve got people promoting this mine in the community, greenwashing it to tell us how great it’s going to be,” Mycol Stevens said. “They all make it sound so happy.”

“Poop, screams and divebombing birds: How one city plans to deal with a peacock problem” via Kate Elizabeth Queram of RouteFifty.com — The city of Miami will begin trapping and relocating peacocks from one neighborhood after residents complained of slippery piles of poop, divebombing birds and screeching and squawking at all hours of the night. “They are a pest. They are noisy. They do poop. The poop is significant. And they are getting very aggressive over time,” Pat Tzakis, a resident of Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, told the City Commission at a meeting. The peacocks have been a staple in Coconut Grove for years, residents said. But the population has burgeoned over time, bringing with it large pyramids of slimy poop, aggressive males (particularly during mating season) and birds that swoop down, unprovoked, with their talons outstretched.

“As Florida, Georgia battle over water, Panhandle oystermen struggle to survive” via Reuters — Florida accuses its northern neighbor — and particularly the fast-growing city of Atlanta — of drawing too much water from the rivers that feed the bay, causing its salinity to rise and driving down the oyster population. Georgia rejects that claim, saying it has made great strides in water conservation. It says that what has really hurt the oyster population is a surge of over-harvesting since the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The oystermen have reason to be worried: U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Kelly, who was named a “special master” by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case, has recommended that the court side with Georgia. But the court can ignore his recommendation, if Florida’s arguments sway it.

“Political ads are flooding Hulu, Roku and other streaming services, revealing loopholes in federal election laws” via Tony Romm of The Washington Post — Campaign finance experts say they are especially concerned about video-streaming services at a moment when more Americans are shifting their viewing habits from cable to the Web. Politicians have followed people online, and over the past year, their ads have appeared on popular platforms such as Roku, the maker of hardware and software that powers Internet-connected TVs, and lesser-known options like Tubi, which offers ad-supported movie streaming. But nothing requires these fast-growing digital providers to disclose whom these ads targeted and who viewed them. The absence of federal transparency rules stands in stark contrast with traditional TV broadcasters, such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, which for decades have been required to maintain limited public files about political ads.

DCCC gloats after CD 26 candidates are left off GOP group’s ‘Contenders’ list — Last week, the National Republican Congressional Committee released the candidates who qualified for the second round of its “Young Guns” program. But curiously left off that list were Carlos Giménez and Irina Vilariño, a pair of Republicans seeking to challenge Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. Both had made the initial “Young Guns” list. That prompted a barb from the NRCC’s counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “Washington Republicans either don’t see any of the GOP candidates as running real campaigns or else they already know that voters will resoundingly reject their toxic agenda of taking away health care and opposing lowering prescription drug costs at the ballot box this November,” said DCCC spokesperson Sarah Guggenheimer.

“Citing God and bathrooms, GOP House candidates oppose LGBTQ civil rights” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Webster Barnaby, Erika Benfield and Zenaida Denizac are all candidates to replace term-limited David Santiago in House District 27. Barnaby, a former Deltona City Commissioner, wants to stop a bill that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ students at private schools that accept tax dollars: “They’re going to stop private institutions from allowing people to come into the school unless you accept the LGBTQ agenda. I’m totally against this because, to me, this violates my constitutional right to free speech as an American citizen.” Barnaby and Denizac came out in favor of abolishing the West Volusia Hospital Authority, a step the Legislature has in its power.

“Ruth’s List Florida rescinds Patricia Williams endorsement after controversial abortion vote” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The move comes after Williams was one of five Democrats to vote in favor of a bill requiring minors to gain parental consent before undergoing an abortion. The legislation (SB 404) does have some exceptions. But it was a largely polarizing bill, with only a few Republicans and Democrats in the House bucking their respective parties during the Thursday vote. Many Democrats had harshly criticized the measure as a burden to children who may not have a healthy relationship with their parents.

“Broward County, you’ll have to stop recycling paper. Here’s why.” via Lisa Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Saying Broward has not recycled properly, Waste Management is ending “mixed-paper” recycling completely. That includes newspapers, mail, magazines, glossy inserts, pamphlets, catalogs, print and office paper, and school paper. But environmental groups point the finger back at Waste Management with a message: Figure it out before giving up on recycling completely. Already, 14 Broward cities whose contracts require a six-month notification were put on notice that they’ll have to chuck their paper products in the trash beginning Aug. 1, although some cities may implement the change sooner. Mixed paper “has no viable market” to be resold as recyclables, according to the notice.

“State law, charter conflict stall residential developments in Orange County” via Stephen Hudak and Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — As many as 20 proposed residential developments in Orange County are on hold because of crowded schools and a conflict between the county charter and new state law. The impasse is not easily fixed as it could require either new state legislation, an Orange County charter change or a court fight. The conflict, unique to Orange County, arose in July after DeSantis signed House Bill 7103 into law. The complex legislation contained a slew of provisions affecting local governments, including a requirement changing how the Orange County school district must credit developers who pay school-impact fees, donate land or make other contributions to add classrooms in areas where schools are at or close to capacity.

“Three JEA bidders sue to keep secret the dollar amounts of their offers” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — NextEra Energy and two other firms that bid for JEA are taking legal action to block the utility from releasing information about how many billions of dollars each company offered for JEA. The lawsuit will shift the decision to the courtroom on whether the public can learn the full range of offers that were on the table when the JEA board voted in December to kill the sales negotiations. NextEra Energy, which is the parent company of Florida Power & Light, joined forces with Duke Energy and American Water Works Company in the suit. Three other bidders that were still in the running when the sales process ended have not objected to JEA releasing the dollar amounts of their responses.

“Ethics loophole allowed Mayor, city officials to take lobbyist-paid trip” via Christopher Hong of the Florida Times-Union — A loophole in Florida’s ethics law allowed a group of Jacksonville officials, including Mayor Lenny Curry, to travel to Atlanta with a pair of local lobbyists and pay just a fraction of the trip’s actual cost. Curry, along with his chief administrator Brian Hughes, City Council President Scott Wilson, and JEA’s now-fired CEO Aaron Zahn, flew on a chartered airplane stocked with pizza and beer on Oct. 4 to watch an Atlanta Braves playoff game. The trip likely cost between $8,000 and $11,000. Curry, Wilson and Hughes each paid Conventus $400 for the entire trip, which they have said was enough to comply with Florida’s ethics law prohibiting them from receiving gifts worth more than $100 from lobbyists.

“This Miami Beach leader was denied a free ticket. He flexed his power, complaint says” via Martin Vassolo of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora wanted a free ticket to see a band at the Fillmore Miami Beach and present the group with its own “day” in city history books. When he was told he would have to pay, Góngora let the theater know who holds the purse strings, Fillmore general manager Trenton Banks said in a late-night email to the city. The commissioner “brought up our contract negotiations to my marketing manager” and said that he “has a vote on our contract extension,” Banks wrote in a Jan. 15 email to Michele Burger, chief of staff for Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. Tickets for the New Order concert were about $85, and Góngora said he paid his own way.

What Florence Snyder is reading — “Nubia Barahona: Woman guilty in torture death of adopted daughter” via Kurt Anderson of The Associated Press — Carmen Barahona, 69, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges in the death of Nubia Barahona. The girl’s body was found Feb. 14, 2011, soaked with chemicals in the back of her father’s truck along Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County. The father, Jorge Barahona, 52, faces the death penalty if convicted in the girl’s death. Her twin brother, Victor, was also doused with chemicals but recovered and later told investigators about severe abuse in their Miami-area home. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement that sentencing for Carmen Barahona would be deferred until she testifies against her husband as the agreement requires.

What Anthony Sabatini should be reading — “Lake County unveils Groveland Four memorial, hopes to shed racist reputation” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Descendants of the Groveland Four graciously accepted a long-overdue memorial dedicated Friday as an apology for the miscarriage of justice heaped on the four young black men wrongfully accused of raping a 17-year-old white girl in 1949. The 4-foot-tall granite memorial on the front lawn of the county’s historic courthouse includes a bronzed photograph of the four: Walter Irvin, Charles Greenlee, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas. Others at the ceremony questioned the county’s resolve to shed its racist image, citing the Lake County Historical Society’s decision to ignore opposition from black citizens and forge ahead with its plans to move a statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith into its museum in the historic courthouse.

“Jacksonville veteran’s trial over right to fly flag begins” via Andrew Pantazi of the Florida Times-Union — The fight started in the summer of 2011 when Larry Murphree, a former U.S. Air Force air traffic controller, began defying his homeowners association’s rules by flying a 12-inch by 17-inch flag in a flowerpot by his front door. He began incurring a $100-a-day fine, which reached $1,000. In 2012, he filed a federal lawsuit against The Tides Condominium at Sweetwater, which Murphree and the association settled. In 2013, the association again began charging Murphree a $100-a-day fine, this time because of a new rule about flowerpots. The condo association allowed flags to be displayed, the rules said, but not in flowerpots. In response, Murphree again filed a federal lawsuit.

“Florida’s voting-rights fight could tip the 2020 election” via The New York Times editorial board — Someday, and possibly sooner than they think, Republican lawmakers will be forced to confront the reality that they cannot sustain a major American political party in the 21st century on a strict diet of voter suppression, discouragement, and disenfranchisement. That reckoning came a big step closer when a federal appeals court in Florida dealt a major setback to one of the more galling GOP anti-voter measures of recent years — a modern-day poll tax in Florida aimed at keeping hundreds of thousands of people with criminal records away from the ballot box. Because Florida is the biggest battleground state in the country, the resolution of the case could well determine who becomes the next President.

“Here is Democrats’ last chance to get this right” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — Do not get me wrong: Many NeverTrump voters (including this one) will vote for anyone with a “D” to defeat Trump, who is a threat to constitutional government, mentally unfit and unabashed. However, expecting independent voters in places such as Wisconsin and Michigan to line up behind Sanders seems wholly unrealistic at this point. Suburban moderates who helped lift Democrats to victory in 2018 might choose to stay home. (In the seemingly unlikely event of a Sanders victory, one need not fear that President Sanders would actually enact measures that most of his party opposes, not to mention all Republicans. But for those who dread more conflict and gridlock, a Sanders presidency would be a painful period.)

“I’ll be voting in the Democratic primary for the first time in 40 years” via Mac Stipanovich for the Tampa Bay Times — I do know we must spare no effort in trying to exorcise the demon that has possessed the soul of the GOP. You were voting for fiscal discipline, cultural conservatism, an engaged, forward-leaning foreign policy, free trade, personal accountability, a commitment to the rule of law and the idea of America as a Shining City on the Hill to which the world looks for leadership and where the dreams, energy and genes of immigrants beckoned by that shining light are welcome. And Trump seized the moment. In doing so, he did not so much transform the GOP as unmask it. It is no longer Morning in America.

“DeSantis’ climate czar is leaving, but Florida’s seas are still rising” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — After less than six months, Florida’s first chief resilience officer, Julia Nesheiwat, is moving on to a new post with the Trump administration. While she may be leaving, the risks that climate change poses to Florida are only accelerating, and DeSantis should move quickly to fill this leadership void. Nesheiwat said she provided an interim report to DeSantis in January, which the governor’s office has yet to release in response to a request from the Times. That delay is inexcusable, especially for a governor who raised expectations he would make a priority of this pressing public safety issue.

“Clean-energy plan crucial for Legislature to address climate crisis” via Jonathan Scott Weber for the Orlando Sentinel — The first and most urgent step to solve the climate crisis requires finding just and equitable ways to transition Florida to clean, renewable, and fossil-fuel-free energy. Without an enforceable and well-funded plan to reduce Florida’s reliance on dirty fossil fuels, we are only treating the symptoms of climate change and not the cause. Unfortunately, despite all we know about the climate crisis, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies in the Florida Legislature will not even consider a carbon-reduction plan. But that doesn’t mean no one is trying. Last week Rep. Anna Eskamani offered an amendment on the House floor to put Florida on the path to be 100% carbon-neutral by 2050.

“No E-Verify for Florida without immigration reform” via the Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Republicans have controlled state government since 1999 in large part because of contributions from business groups, such as the Florida Chamber of Commerce. And Big Business opposes E-Verify, for reasons both practical and cynical. Employers claim the system takes too long and is unreliable — there’s debate about that — and they want to keep hiring cheap, undocumented workers. Business lobbyists have been pecking at Lee’s bill from the start. Previously, the legislation had exempted agriculture, which by most estimates, employs more illegal workers than any other industry in Florida. The construction and hospitality industries — also among the state’s largest — sought exemptions, too. Contrary to what DeSantis might imply, illegal immigrants have not overwhelmed Florida.

“Sara Clements: How Florida is addressing reading deficiencies through parent choice” via Florida Politics — In 2018, Sunshine State lawmakers created Reading Scholarship Accounts, a first-of-its-kind scholarship program for public third- through fifth-grade students struggling in reading. Rather than a scholarship to attend private school, the state provides parents an account — currently worth $500 — to spend on tutoring, summer and after-school literacy programs, instructional materials, and curriculum. The idea is to let parents control these extra dollars to supplement their child’s education in the way they see fit. Much-needed help for students struggling with reading AND a boost of funding for schools, in a time when “choice” often feels like a loss for public education? I call that a win-win.

“Lawrence Vernaglia: Legislature signals instability with hasty school mergers, compromising private investments systemwide” via Florida Politics — One important aspect of this proposal hasn’t been sufficiently addressed — the role of the many private foundations, donors, and direct-support organizations that support these schools and their students. In the case of New College, $50 million has been donated and is at work supporting college activities — but only if they are done at New College. My family is one such donor. We do not support transferring those funds to the control of another university. We support an independent New College of Florida. A smoke-and-mirrors merger will shake the confidence of donors and foundations seeking to support charitable investment activities at ALL of Florida’s state universities.

“Larry Overton & Associates landed up to $2.89M in pay last year” via Florida Politics — The firm had a total of 81 contracts in 2019. Among those were 38 clients that hired the firm for legislative lobbying work which amounted to $1.86 million in revenues. There were also 43 clients who contracted with Overton for executive lobbying services. Those contracts added up to $1.03 million in lobbying fees paid to the firm last year. Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. If all of Larry J. Overton & Associates’ clients paid top dollar, they would have earned $2.89 million last year. Median estimates show the firm earned $1.88 million — 1.36 million in the Legislature and $515,000 in the executive.

“The P5 Group scores up to $1.69M in 2019” via Florida Politics — The lobbying organization brought in 21 legislative clients last year. That accounted for $910,000 in revenue from those clients that P5 provided in lobbying services. Meanwhile, P5 earned $780,000 in executive lobbying fees from 19 clients in 2019. Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments to the Florida Lobbyist Registration and Compensation database. If all the firm’s clients maxed out their contracts, they would have earned $1.69 million. Using the middle number of each range shows P5 earned an estimated $1 million — $555,000 in the Legislature and $455,000 in the executive.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Paul Broadie: Santa Fe College

Rachel Cone, James McFaddin, Paul Mitchell, Monte Stevens, The Southern Group: Autism Speaks

Jodi Davidson, Colodny Fass: Feeding South Florida

Brian Vahey: American Waterways Operators

