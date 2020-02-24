fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines

Ashley Moody, Vern Buchanan stress importance of prevention for opioid abuse

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg blast Bernie Sanders' Fidel Castro defense

2020 Headlines

Florida Democrats outraged over Bernie Sanders' Fidel Castro defense

2020 Headlines

Ron DeSantis condemns Bernie Sanders' attempt to 'whitewash the brutality' in Fidel Castro dictatorship

Headlines Influence

Give peer-to-peer car rentals the same deal as vacation rentals

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis cold on vacation rental preemption
Ashley Moody convenes Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse meeting in Bradenton, with U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan on her right.

Headlines

Ashley Moody, Vern Buchanan stress importance of prevention for opioid abuse

Task Force on Opioid Abuse held fifth of sex scheduled meetings today.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody promised a focus on prevention of opioid deaths as the state wrestles a deadly crisis.

“Prevention is such a vital component in the fight to end the opioid crisis in Florida and save lives,” Moody said. “We lose 15 people every day to opioid abuse and that is why the work of our Statewide Task Force is so important.”

The remarks came as Moody convened the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse, which she chairs.

A Monday meeting took place in Bradenton, a community struck especially hard with overdoses in the past five years, at times stressing the region’s coroner as the office received more fatal overdoses than it had slots for bodies.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Sarasota Republican, testified to the committee about the need for action at the state and federal level.

“For too long, fentanyl and other opioids have wreaked havoc on communities in Florida and across the country. We need to continue our efforts to fight opioids,” he said.

Buchanan for his part has pushed for economic sanctions against Chinese manufacturers knowingly sending synthetic opioids like fentanyl into the U.S. Buchanan-originated provisions were included in the National Defense Authorization bill signed by President Donald Trump.

Moody said work in conjunction between federal and state law enforcement would be crucial in continuing to address the problem.

“I want to thank Congressman Buchanan for joining us today, and for his commitment to fighting drug abuse through his work in our nation’s capital,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to partner with local, state and federal authorities to advance this important mission and save lives.”

Likewise, Buchanan said Moody had championed the issue at the state level.

“I thank the Attorney General for leading the state’s efforts on this issue and I look forward to learning more about what we can do together at the state and federal level to address this issue,” he said.

But in terms of what comes next, Task Force members also heard from Department of Education officials about how better to teach school-age children about the consequences of opioid abuse.

Kathleen Roberts, Executive Director of the Community Coalition Alliance, gave a report to the group on how building community coalitions plays a major role in raising awareness and promoting prevention.

With the event held at Manatee Memorial Hospital, testimony also came in on life-saving emergency response improvements that have helped reduce deaths. Leaders also said they have worked on ways to more immediately identify users showing early signs of high risk for addiction.

This was the fifth of sex expected Task Force meetings held throughout the state. Leaders have previously met in Tallahassee, Miami, Pasco County and Seminole County, and will meet in the Capitol later this year to discuss legislative recommendations.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.