fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines

Surgeon General to Senate: 'No cases' of coronavirus in Florida

Headlines Influence

Democratic local officials want energy office with Nikki Fried

2020 Headlines

Michael Worley: Mike Bloomberg digital spending will cost down-ballot campaigns.

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ana Maria Rodriguez piles on after Bernie Sanders doubles down on Cuba comments

2020 Headlines

GOP congressional candidate accuses opponent of trying to muscle him out of the race

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Pro-LGBTQ group labels Erhabor Ighodaro 'homophobic' after he defends 'God'-based definition of marriage

Headlines

Surgeon General to Senate: ‘No cases’ of coronavirus in Florida

The CDC has said that Americans should prepare to feel the effects of the virus.

on

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees is looking to assuage concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Florida, telling the Senate there are no known cases of the virus in the Sunshine State.

“In terms of what is known, let me say, at the onset, that there are no cases of novel coronavirus, now called COVID-19, in Florida,” Rivkees told the Senate Health Policy Committee.

“This is a rapidly emerging situation that we are carefully following. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.”

The CDC has said that Americans should prepare to feel the effects of the virus.

“When you start to see sustained transmission in other countries throughout the world, it’s inevitable that it will come to the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC News. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

But should the virus eventually reach Florida, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez argues officials are ready to deal with the effects.

“The Florida Department of Health is diligently planning and preparing for any potential outbreak of COVID-19,” Nuñez said.

“After regular calls with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our state’s Surgeon General and his dedicated team of professionals are equipped with the necessary guidelines for screening, prevention and treatment options. Rest assured that under Governor DeSantis, the Sunshine State will continue leading in the field of public health and the safety of our residents is of top priority.”

The Dow Jones fell more than 1,000 points Monday, with analysts linking the drop to the uptick in cases outside China, where the virus originated. Tuesday, the Dow dropped another 800 points.

Rivkees promised that should an individual in Florida be diagnosed with the virus, the case “will absolutely be reported to the public.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.