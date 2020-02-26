Surgeon General to Senate: ‘No cases’ of coronavirus in Florida

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees is looking to assuage concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Florida, telling the Senate there are no known cases of the virus in the Sunshine State.

“In terms of what is known, let me say, at the onset, that there are no cases of novel coronavirus, now called COVID-19, in Florida,” Rivkees told the Senate Health Policy Committee.

“This is a rapidly emerging situation that we are carefully following. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.”

The CDC has said that Americans should prepare to feel the effects of the virus.

“When you start to see sustained transmission in other countries throughout the world, it’s inevitable that it will come to the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC News. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

But should the virus eventually reach Florida, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez argues officials are ready to deal with the effects.

“The Florida Department of Health is diligently planning and preparing for any potential outbreak of COVID-19,” Nuñez said.

“After regular calls with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our state’s Surgeon General and his dedicated team of professionals are equipped with the necessary guidelines for screening, prevention and treatment options. Rest assured that under Governor DeSantis, the Sunshine State will continue leading in the field of public health and the safety of our residents is of top priority.”

The Dow Jones fell more than 1,000 points Monday, with analysts linking the drop to the uptick in cases outside China, where the virus originated. Tuesday, the Dow dropped another 800 points.

Rivkees promised that should an individual in Florida be diagnosed with the virus, the case “will absolutely be reported to the public.”