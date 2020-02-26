Mike Bloomberg blasts Florida with billboards

Dozens of billboards for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign will pop up today across Florida. It’s the latest move in the New York Democrat’s highly visible campaign ahead of the March 17 primary in the Sunshine State.

“We know that Mike Bloomberg is the one candidate Donald Trump is scared to run against,” said Scott Kosanovich, state director for Bloomberg’s campaign in Florida.

“From I-95 in Miami to Jacksonville and on I-4 from Daytona to Tampa, this ad campaign will remind voters who the best candidate is to defeat Trump.”

Electability appears to be the prime messaging now plastering roadsides courtesy of the campaign.

One billboard calls Bloomberg “The One Trump’s Scared Of.”. It spotlights results of a CNN poll showing Blomberg leading Trump with 52% to the incumbent’s 43% in a head-to-head match-up.

Others show photographs of Bloomberg, one with the message “Mike will end the Chaos,” the other with the words “Steady. Proven. Leader.”

Bloomberg has already spent millions blasting airwaves and digital platforms to get the attention of Florida voters. That Florida outreach began before most campaigns even staffed up in the state.

Glossy mailers also started hitting Florida mailboxes this week, some focused on a Bloomberg signature issue of gun control.

The campaign said the aggressive advertising buys, including the expensive billboard campaign across the state, should be read as a show of strength.

“The campaign is building the largest infrastructure in Florida to defeat Donald Trump, with over 135 field staffers on the ground talking to voters,” reads a press release from the campaign.

The campaign has opened several field offices and continues to unroll dozens of Florida specific endorsements.

A partial list just put out by the campaign includes: Former State Representative Robert Asencio; Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook; former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn; Tampa City Council Member Joe Citro; House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee; U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Stephanie Murphy; former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz; Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts Pat Franks; Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins; West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James; Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer; Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long; former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine; Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay; state Sens. Jason Pizzo and Darryl Rouson; former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink; Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman; former U.S. Rep. Peter Deutsch; former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields; and Jacksonville City Council Member Reggie Gaffney.