fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House votes to protect organ transplants for people with disabilities

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Times will temporarily cut employee pay amid financial decline

Headlines Influence

Senate votes to relax mandatory minimums for drug possession

Headlines Influence

House votes to establish Florida Office of Broadband, reboot expansion

Headlines Influence

EASE grant recipients rally in Tallahassee to thank lawmakers for legislative victory

Headlines Influence

Fire and invasive species-fighting drones bill zips to the Senate

Headlines

House votes to protect organ transplants for people with disabilities

HB 1179 heads to the Senate after garnering unanimous House approval.

on

The House unanimously approved Wednesday protections for people with disabilities who need organ transplants.

Jacksonville Republican Rep. Jason Fischer‘s bill (HB 1179) would prevent health care facilities, insurers and other entities from denying organ transplant services to people with developmental or intellectual disabilities solely on that basis.

“Transplants save lives, but for far too long, people with disabilities have been denied organ transplants because of unfounded assumptions about their quality of life and misconceptions about their ability to comply with post-operative care,” Fischer said.

However, people with disabilities are can freely donate organs.

The Americans with Disabilities Act prevents discrimination based on disability, but Fischer said transplant facilitators don’t know the protections apply to the transplant process. Additionally, he asserted that discrimination reporting is low because people don’t know they can file to see why a transplant was denied.

“I think it’s important for us to codify it in Florida law so that it’s clear and unambiguous to hospitals, health care insurers, transplant organizations, that if you have an intellectual or developmental disability that you cannot be discriminated against when it comes to receiving an organ transplant if you need it,” Fischer said.

Fischer has family members he says were affected by disability discrimination.

Representatives gave the measure unanimous approval twice in its two committee stop. Now, it goes to the Senate.

Fellow Jacksonville Republican Sen. Aaron Bean‘s version (SB 1556) is scheduled Thursday for its final committee hearing in Senate Appropriations.

“I am proud to carry this legislation in the Senate,” Bean said in a statement last month. “If someone has been medically approved for an organ transplant and has passed the necessary evaluations, this bill will make it possible for Floridians with disabilities to get on the transplant list.”

Disability rights advocates, including the Arc of Florida, support the legislation.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.