Aaron Bean, Jason Fischer target organ transplant discrimination with new bills

When it comes to organ donation, not everyone qualifies. Disabled donors are often refused. Two Florida Republicans want to change that.

Sen. Aaron Bean and Rep. Jason Fischer, both from Jacksonville, are sponsoring bills to allow disabled donors to give organs.

The goal: to “protect” access to “life-saving medical treatment.”

Fischer’s bill (HB 1179) was filed Wednesday afternoon. Bean’s is expected to follow.

“I am proud to carry this legislation in the Senate,” said Bean. “If someone has been medically approved for an organ transplant and has passed the necessary evaluations, this bill will make it possible for Floridians with disabilities to get on the transplant list.”

“As someone with family members affected by this, it’s unthinkable and outrageous that the healthcare system would discriminate against someone because of a disability,” Fischer added. “Unfortunately, this is far too often the case. I’m proud to sponsor this bill to stop discrimination and help vulnerable Floridians receive the life-saving treatment they deserve.”

The legislation has the support of disability rights advocates.

“As CEO of the premiere advocacy organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, The Arc of Florida praises Rep. Fischer and Sen. Bean’s effort to end organ transplant discrimination,” The Arc of Florida CEO Kirk Hall said.

“For decades,” Hall added, “people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been denied access to these life sustaining treatments. This legislation will help address the rampant discriminatory and arbitrary medical decision-making practices that create these barriers.”

The discrimination described by legislators and advocates comes at the cost of lives.

The American Transplant Foundation spotlights a 114,000 person waiting list, one where it is quite likely that the need will go unfulfilled. Every day, 20 people die from a lack of an available organ to transplant.

One donor can help up to eight people through donating organs, meaning that there is a multiplier effect when donations are facilitated.

Expanding the pool of donors, as Fischer and Bean suggest, may save lives in the long run.