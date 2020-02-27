fbpx
Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Pro-LGBTQ Victory Fund endorses Kevin Beckner

Tampa Bay

Scientologists recommend Frank Hibbard, Kathleen Beckman in Clearwater races

Headlines Tampa Bay

Jeff Brandes for St. Pete Mayor? He says no, Twitter says yes

Headlines Tampa Bay

Early voting next week: Hillsborough County begins presidential primary prep

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Times will temporarily cut employee pay amid financial decline

Tampa Bay

Longtime Pinellas Park City Councilmember Patti Johnson dies after battle with cancer

Tampa Bay

Pro-LGBTQ Victory Fund endorses Kevin Beckner

Beckner is currently unopposed, but he’s not taking any chances.

on

A nationwide pro-LGBTQ group is endorsing Kevin Beckner for Hillsborough County Clerk of Court, the group announced this week.

Along with its endorsement, Victory Fund also included Beckner’s bio on its website, which promotes electing openly LGBTQ individuals to all levels of government.

If elected, Beckner will be the county’s first openly gay Clerk.

And that election seems likely. Beckner is currently running unopposed for the seat after his former challenger, veteran Clerk staffer Doug Bakke, dropped out last month.

Beckner served two terms on Hillsborough County Commission from 2008 until 2016. He ran unsuccessfully for Clerk of Court in 2018 against incumbent Pat Frank. Frank is not seeking reelection this year leaving Beckner the only declared candidate for an open seat.

Beckner could still draw an opponent. The qualifying period for the race doesn’t begin until June 8.

There is also still some chance Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman, a Republican, could run. She is filed for the race, but is not expected to actually run.

A latecomer to the race would be at a potential disadvantage. Beckner has already raised nearly $77,000 as of the end of January. Murman, if she were to run, has nearly $200,000 banked.

Beckner most recently served as executive director for Hillsborough County’s Civil Service Board, but the agency closed at the end of September amid complaints that it was no longer efficient.

Beckner has been a Financial Planner for more than 17 years and maintains the professional credentials of a Certified Financial Planning Practitioner, Chartered Life Financial Consultant and Charted Life Underwriter Consultant.

Despite being currently unopposed, Beckner said he’s still taking his campaign seriously.

“We will continue to campaign at the same pace we have been; building a diverse coalition of supporters around Hillsborough County and the region,” Beckner said in a statement after Bakke left the race. “We have a lot of work to do and my campaign is prepared to compete countywide with the resources and infrastructure required to win.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.