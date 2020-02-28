Daniel Perez endorses Esteban Bovo in Miami-Dade mayoral race

Republican Rep. Daniel Perez is joining a pair of local lawmakers in endorsing Esteban “Steve” Bovo in the 2020 race for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Perez — who is in line to be the House Speaker in 2024 — currently represents House District 116 in Miami-Dade County.

He first won that seat in a 2017 special election. Perez followed up with another win in 2018 to secure his first full term.

“Steve’s leadership is about being accessible and accountable,” Perez said in a statement announcing his endorsement.

“Those are two qualities that the residents of Miami-Dade should expect from their next Mayor. I look forward to sharing Steve’s message with the residents of Westchester.”

Bovo currently represents District 13 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Hialeah Gardens Councilman Jorge Gutierrez and former Miami Springs Mayor Zavier Garcia are also backing Bovo as he competes in the eight-person field.

Gutierrez first joined the City Council in 2003. Garcia served as Miami Springs Mayor from 2011 to 2017.

“Steve’s priority is safeguarding the taxpayer from government waste with sound fiscal policies, a much needed approach in Miami-Dade County,” Gutierrez said.

“That is why I’m endorsing him and doing all I can to get him elected Mayor.”

Added Garcia, “I’ve known Steve for many years. He is a problem-solver with unquestionable integrity, a true public servant. Because his record is all about putting the interests of the residents first, I know he’ll earn the support of the voters to become our next Mayor.”

The trio adds to a group of local leaders that have previously backed Bovo. That group includes Sweetwater Commissioner David Borrero, Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier Souto.

Also competing in the 2020 contest are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond, County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava, Jean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, and former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas.