Blake Dowling: Coronavirus and tech supply chain disruption

This new coronavirus outbreak is a big deal; if we think we are protected from it here in Florida, you are mistaken.

While there are no confirmed cases in the state (there was the one tested that is still a mystery), we will feel the effects of this illness in other ways.

When it comes to cases (or the absence of cases) in our state, our elected officials are asking for more transparency. Congressman Charlie Crist is calling on the Florida Surgeon General to keep the people in the loop.

According to ABC Action News Tampa, Crist said: “They want to be informed and engaged, not left in the dark like what they are seeing out of China.”

While no one is sick at the moment (thankfully), what we do have is the virus starting to impact our economy, specifically the supply chain for technology.

Last week, I saw the first headline about disruption in Tallahassee. Danfoss Turbocor (which employs almost 200 in Tallahassee) makes energy-efficient centrifugal compressors for air conditioning, heating and refrigeration systems. It’s closing its production doors temporarily because of a lack of parts.

According to the Democrat, Danfoss Turbocor President Ricardo Schneider said the company plans to stop production by the end of the month, getting back in gear in 10-15 days.

Our business (Aegis) resells a variety of technology solutions from a variety of large corporations whose supply chains have Chinese manufacturing in the mix.

Tech giants like Lenovo have a massive factory in Wuhan — and it remains closed.

Looking for that new Apple phone? Apple says its Q1 one forecasts are shot; they also have facilities in China that have closed.

The outbreak is moving on to Iran, Italy, South Korea, as well as those in China.

U.S. cases have almost doubled (34-53 according to The New York Times, mostly as a result of the cruise ship incident). What a nightmare, trapped on a boat with sick people until you get sick? Awful.

Two Florida residents were on that boat (the Diamond Princess). Phil and Gay Courter from Crystal River are currently in lockdown at Lackland Air Force Base; if they continue to show no signs of the illness they may be able to go home in March.

Mrs. Courter had this to say after their flight from Tokyo to Texas (after they were greeted with applause from the military personnel in the hangar): “It was a moment I burst into tears because I realized they came for us because we are Americans.”

Amen.

That’s another reminder of how great it is to be American and how we should band together more instead of all this petty bickering; well, everything seems like that (sermon concluded).

Back to the economy. I forgot to mention airlines; the International Airlines Association is predicting a $30 billion hit because of the coronavirus situation.

Who knows what this outbreak will do in the coming weeks?

If I had to guess (and I am in no way qualified to do so) I would say it gets worse before it gets better. We should see numbers go down by May.

In the meantime, hopefully, Phil and Gay get back home safe, DanFoss (and other companies like them) opens back up their doors and my clients get the laptops/PCs/firewalls and everything else they need to run their business.

And most importantly, for those who are sick — get better.

My columns are normally full of memes and ridiculous puns. But due to the serious nature of this topic, I will keep the sarcasm to one comment.

A while back, I went on a small ship cruise with the company Tauck; their latest marketing brochure to arrive at the house was a real head-scratcher.

Really? You couldn’t stop the presses and take a moment on the explore Asia brochure (China, Korea, Japan, etc.)?

And back to you in the studio, Blake Dowling signing off ….

Blake Dowling is CEO of Aegis Business Technologies, writes for several organizations and hosts the Biz & Tech podcast. He can be reached at dowlingb@aegisbiztech.com.