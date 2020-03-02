Sarasota Military Academy student under coronavirus quarantine

The Sarasota Military Academy confirmed one of its students is under quarantine for potential exposure to coronavirus.

The student is the child of an employee at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and had contact with a patient there.

“Our student and his mother are not currently showing any symptoms,” reads a Facebook post from the school’s account. The child is in “good health and spirits,” the school reports.

“We are continuing to disinfect all classrooms and common areas as we have previously done due to flu season. We will continue to work with the District and the Sarasota County Health Department for advisement after an 11am conference call.”

Notably, Doctors Hospital sent a letter to staff Sunday that said it had treated a patient tested by the Centers for Disease Control as “presumptively positive.” The letter said the hospital had activated a series of appropriate protocols in response to the news. That included identifying all hospital staff who had contact with the patient.

A Sarasota woman had posted on Facebook on Sunday that her daughter, a nurse at the hospital, and her son were under quarantine.

Notably, a contingent of Sarasota Military Academy students last week greeted Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to Sarasota. Pence is heading up federal response to the coronavirus threat.

Florida has reported tow “presumptive positive” cases, one from Hillsborough County and one from Manatee County. State officials say they continue to monitor about 150 people for the virus.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who represents the Sarasota and Manatee areas, called on Congress to move on emergency funding for coronavirus response and get a bill to President Donald Trump this week.

State lawmakers are also working on response in Tallahassee to the threat.

Out-of-Door Academy reportedly cancelled classes for Monday, according to parents connected to the school.

County and state officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation.