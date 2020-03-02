fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

Sarasota Military Academy student under coronavirus quarantine

Coronavirus Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: Florida monitoring 184 potential COVID-19 cases, 'public risk still low'

Headlines Influence

House budget chief Travis Cummings confident in state's coronavirus response

Federal Headlines

Vern Buchanan says Congress must pass coronavirus funding immediately

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

EMILY's List aims to flip Senate blue after putting GOP 'On Notice'

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville set to become first city in Florida to raise threshold to, um, strip from 18 to 21
Sarasota Military Academy Source: 941area.com.

Headlines

Sarasota Military Academy student under coronavirus quarantine

The child’s mother works at Doctors Hospital.

on

The Sarasota Military Academy confirmed one of its students is under quarantine for potential exposure to coronavirus.

The student is the child of an employee at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and had contact with a patient there.

“Our student and his mother are not currently showing any symptoms,” reads a Facebook post from the school’s account. The child is in “good health and spirits,” the school reports.

“We are continuing to disinfect all classrooms and common areas as we have previously done due to flu season. We will continue to work with the District and the Sarasota County Health Department for advisement after an 11am conference call.”

Notably, Doctors Hospital sent a letter to staff Sunday that said it had treated a patient tested by the Centers for Disease Control as “presumptively positive.” The letter said the hospital had activated a series of appropriate protocols in response to the news. That included identifying all hospital staff who had contact with the patient.

A Sarasota woman had posted on Facebook on Sunday that her daughter, a nurse at the hospital, and her son were under quarantine.

Notably, a contingent of Sarasota Military Academy students last week greeted Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to Sarasota. Pence is heading up federal response to the coronavirus threat.

Florida has reported tow “presumptive positive” cases, one from Hillsborough County and one from Manatee County. State officials say they continue to monitor about 150 people for the virus.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who represents the Sarasota and Manatee areas, called on Congress to move on emergency funding for coronavirus response and get a bill to President Donald Trump this week.

State lawmakers are also working on response in Tallahassee to the threat.

Out-of-Door Academy reportedly cancelled classes for Monday, according to parents connected to the school.

County and state officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.