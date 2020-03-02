fbpx
Bear poaching bill poised to pass Legislature

The measure would create steep penalties for illegal bear hunting.

on

Sen. Tom Wright and Rep. David Smith‘s legislation cracking down on bear poaching is ready for a Senate floor vote.

Wright’s version (SB 688) unanimously passed its final committee Monday while Smith’s proposal (HB 327) passed the House a month ago. The measure “will put bears on an equal footing, equal hoof,” Wright, a Port Orange Republican, told the Senate Rules Committee Monday.

Both bills would increase the severity of criminal charges associated with bear poaching to a first-degree misdemeanor. The minimum fine would increase from $500 to $750 and increase hunting license suspensions for violators from one year to three years. That suspension would extend to 47 other states.

Florida has not had a bear hunt season since 2015.

The Humane Society of the United States and the Florida Conservation Voters signaled their support for the measure.

Preventing illegal bear hunting has been a rising concern of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in recent years with Florida’s black bear population growing significantly in the past decade. In the second half of the decade, the Commission criminally charged 22 people with bear poaching and issued warnings to five others.

There is an international black market, particularly in some Asian countries such as China, for bear bile, which is viewed as traditional medicine. Smith told Florida Politics in January that there are reports of organized crime efforts to kill bears in Florida to obtain the bear bile, which can sell for thousands of dollars overseas.

Legislation doesn’t directly address the organized crime reports because federal authorities investigate poaching cases that are considered part of bear bile rings. Law enforcement can charge suspects in those cases with federal racketeering charges.

Last month, House members offered no debate before passing Smith’s bill 116-0. With little, if any, opposition, lawmakers are expected to send the bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ desk.

Florida Politics reporter Scott Powers contributed to this report.

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

