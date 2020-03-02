Daniella Levine Cava campaign adds 11,000 petitions in bid for Miami-Dade Mayor

fbpx
on

Levine Cava would be the first Miami-Dade mayoral candidate to make the ballot by petition.

The Daniella Levine Cava mayoral campaign says it has added more than 11,000 petitions as she attempts to qualify for the 2020 ballot via petition signatures.

That total would give Levine Cava nearly 80% of the signatures required to qualify. She would be the first ever Miami-Dade mayoral candidate to appear on the ballot via petition.

“As we near our petition goal we are sending a clear message to the residents of our community that we are running a true grassroots campaign — of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Levine Cava said in a Monday statement announcing the numbers.

“This is how we begin to restore trust in our local government and bring our community together. I made a commitment to take this campaign to every corner of our county — to give everyday Miami-Dade residents a voice, and to always lead with transparency, integrity and an undaunted urgency to better our quality of life. That’s what our County deserves. With hope for the future — and determination to take on every challenge we face, I’m ready to do what no one else has done and propel Miami-Dade into a new era.”

Candidates must submit 14,254 signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot. That number equals signatures from 1% of of total registered electors in Miami-Dade county.

Levine Cava has until April 28, 2020 to submit the required number of signatures to the county. Alternatively, a candidate can simply submit $2,800 for the filing fee.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She recently released her fourth TV ad, touting her effort to become the county’s first female Mayor. Last month, Levine Cava also opened her first campaign office in Miami Gardens.

Also competing in the contest are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban BovoJean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

