fbpx
Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Lina Teixeira nabs a trio of endorsements in crowded Clearwater City Council contest

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay elected officials respond to new coronavirus cases

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay area jails prepare for coronavirus with new screening protocols

Headlines Tampa Bay

Mike Bloomberg's St. Pete campaign office defaced

Tampa Bay

Rene Flowers picks up two new endorsements in Pinellas Commission race

Tampa Bay

Jeff Brandes for St. Pete Mayor? He says no, Twitter says yes

Tampa Bay

Lina Teixeira nabs a trio of endorsements in crowded Clearwater City Council contest

The election is March 17.

on

Lina Teixeira, a candidate for Clearwater City Council, picked up a trio of endorsements this week in a crowded race that pits her against four other candidates.

Those endorsements include Sen. Darryl Rouson, St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon and St. Pete Beach City Commissioner Terri Finnerty.

“Clearwater is an integral part of the advancement of Pinellas County and the overall region,” Rouson said. “It needs dedicated leaders like Lina who are ready to hit the ground running to bring Clearwater to its full potential as a strong community for residents and a supportive one for business owners.”

Teixeira is the only woman running in the Clearwater City Council Seat 2 race. The winner will replace incumbent Jay Polglaze who is leaving office.

“As a woman and the Vice Mayor of St. Pete Beach, I know the challenges women face when holding office,” Finnerty said. “Lina is a strong woman who has never backed down from a challenge and will stand up to special interests that try to influence Clearwater. Lina is a hardworking leader who will create a strong foundation for Clearwater’s future.”

Teixeira is also a small-business owner.

“As a St. Petersburg City Councilman and a fellow small business owner, I know that Lina has what it takes to be a Clearwater City Councilwoman,” Blackmon said. She’s organized, efficient and transparent. Now, more than ever, Clearwater needs a powerful voice for change. Lina will be that voice to improve the lives of all Clearwater residents.”

Teixeira owns and operates Lina Teixeira Wearable Art and has her work on display at a studio in downtown Clearwater. Her work incorporates recycled materials to create elaborate hats and headpieces as well as intricate clothing designs. She also has a ready to wear line that incorporates a variety of fabrics and textures for unique women’s styles.

Teixeira is running against Mark Bunker, Michael Manino, Bruce Rector and Eliseo Santana.

Also on the City Council ballot March 17 are candidates for Mayor and Seat 3.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.