Lina Teixeira nabs a trio of endorsements in crowded Clearwater City Council contest

Lina Teixeira, a candidate for Clearwater City Council, picked up a trio of endorsements this week in a crowded race that pits her against four other candidates.

Those endorsements include Sen. Darryl Rouson, St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon and St. Pete Beach City Commissioner Terri Finnerty.

“Clearwater is an integral part of the advancement of Pinellas County and the overall region,” Rouson said. “It needs dedicated leaders like Lina who are ready to hit the ground running to bring Clearwater to its full potential as a strong community for residents and a supportive one for business owners.”

Teixeira is the only woman running in the Clearwater City Council Seat 2 race. The winner will replace incumbent Jay Polglaze who is leaving office.

“As a woman and the Vice Mayor of St. Pete Beach, I know the challenges women face when holding office,” Finnerty said. “Lina is a strong woman who has never backed down from a challenge and will stand up to special interests that try to influence Clearwater. Lina is a hardworking leader who will create a strong foundation for Clearwater’s future.”

Teixeira is also a small-business owner.

“As a St. Petersburg City Councilman and a fellow small business owner, I know that Lina has what it takes to be a Clearwater City Councilwoman,” Blackmon said. She’s organized, efficient and transparent. Now, more than ever, Clearwater needs a powerful voice for change. Lina will be that voice to improve the lives of all Clearwater residents.”

Teixeira owns and operates Lina Teixeira Wearable Art and has her work on display at a studio in downtown Clearwater. Her work incorporates recycled materials to create elaborate hats and headpieces as well as intricate clothing designs. She also has a ready to wear line that incorporates a variety of fabrics and textures for unique women’s styles.

Teixeira is running against Mark Bunker, Michael Manino, Bruce Rector and Eliseo Santana.

Also on the City Council ballot March 17 are candidates for Mayor and Seat 3.