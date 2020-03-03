Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis faces first real crisis as Florida’s Governor

Ron DeSantis has had it pretty easy during his first 14 months as Florida’s Governor. He has gotten things done and justifiably enjoys great bipartisan popularity. The real measure of a leader, though, is how they handle a crisis – and we have one.

It was predictable that the coronavirus would find its way to Florida, and it has. With two confirmed cases in the state, people will look to DeSantis for a plan to cope with a genuine emergency.

It’s an issue with many tentacles – public health, economics, trust in government, and perhaps worst of all, unpredictability. The butcher’s bill for this disease is more than 3,100 dead worldwide. For some perspective, that exceeds the number who died in the 9/11 attack.

It’s a fine line between taking firm steps to deal with a problem like that without creating panic throughout the state. Rick Scott had to make that walk when multiple hurricanes threatened Florida in the last few years. Say what you will about Scott, but there was something oddly reassuring about seeing him that Navy ballcap laying out what to do in no uncertain terms.

It’s worth noting that DeSantis momentarily flubbed his first stab at reassurance during this crisis. At a news conference Monday in Tampa, a reporter asked why the Department of Health called initial reports of infections in Florida “a hoax” only to backtrack a couple of hours later.

Good question.

“I can only comment on the fact that we are all here right now today to inform about this important development in our state,” Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said.

DeSantis jumped in to add, “We are anticipating there will be additional positive tests.”

Last Friday, DeSantis said that while he was taking action to protect the state, he couldn’t release information about how many people were tested for the disease, how many people were self-isolating, or where in the state those people are located.

How come?

He said state law bars him from giving the public more information.

But shortly after that, he released the information.

So, what is it? Did the law change? Or did he just say to heck with it?

This is no time for secrecy. People are wearing face masks in public (which do no good, by the way). Organizers are canceling events. People are nervous and should be.

And underlying this is the fact that the man who put DeSantis into office, President Donald Trump, called this a Democratic and media hoax to beat him in an election.

DeSantis can’t keep this deadly virus away from Florida. No one will expect that.

But it’s time for some straight talk about the vulnerability a state so diverse and dependent on tourism will face.

This is not a hoax.

People are dying.

It’s a crisis that requires Ron DeSantis to lead.