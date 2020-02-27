Ron DeSantis administration won’t release data on coronavirus testing

Gov. Ron DeSantis went before cameras Thursday to assure Floridians his administration is taking action to protect the public from the threat of coronavirus.

The Governor and Surgeon General Scott Rivkees say there are no confirmed cases of the disease, now called COVID-19, in the state. But they won’t say how many people have been tested for the disease, how many people are self-isolating in case they show symptoms and where in the state those people are located.

The illness, which originated in China, has infected more than 80,000 people globally and killed more 2,400 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Centers for Disease Control say the immediate health risk of infection from the coronavirus is low in the U.S., but to expect more cases.

DeSantis says the state has been monitoring people for the disease and everyone who has been tested, has been negative. The state has created a webpage to share information, but the governor said state law bars him from giving the public more information.

“I actually wanted to give all the numbers, but they pointed me to the regulation and the statute that said you can’t list all the numbers,” DeSantis said. “Rivkees and their team have looked at it and they’ve said that that’s the way to go.”

Rivkees clarified his interpretation of the law. For the state to share such information, the virus must be considered “highly infectious” and there must be a risk of spread, he said. He said because there are no current cases in Florida, coronavirus is only considered “moderately infectious” and there is a small risk of it spreading without anyone already being sick.

Democratic Reps. Jose Javier Rodriguez and Victor Torres say that interpretation of the statue is wrong. Rodriguez says if the administration doesn’t back off from their position over the weekend and release the aggregate data, they will introduce an amendment Monday to the Department of Health legislative package to clarify the statute.

“Now again, our position is that state statute does not need to be clarified,” Rodriguez said. “This is a new interpretation and an incorrect interpretation of our state statute, the one that deals public information.”

Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy issued a statement after DeSantis’ press conference, also hitting him on the lack of transparency. She recently held a round table to discuss preparing and responding to possible cases of coronavirus.

“I was disappointed that at today’s briefing state officials failed to be forthcoming with the public about suspected cases in Florida,” she said. “As a top tourist destination and home to many vulnerable seniors, Florida is uniquely at risk from the threat of this illness.”

Rivkees said the mortality rate is 2%, higher than the flu mortality rate, which has already killed about 14,000 people nationwide. However, 80% of the cases are likely to be mild, with most severe cases affecting mostly the very young, old and those with underlying medical conditions. Currently Florida has no way to test for the disease in the state. Florida and other states were given kits by the federal government so their local hospitals and county health departments could preform those tests. But those kits were faulty. So samples must be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can take up to 5 days for the test results.

The federal government is barring foreigners who have visited China within the past 14 days from entering the U.S. DeSantis said all flights with Americans returning from China are being directed to 11 international airports, none of which are in Florida. Passengers on flights from the Hubei province of China, where cases of the coronavirus are especially concentrated, are required to be isolated for two weeks at a federal facility. Everyone else flying in from China will receive a health screening, but are also asked to “self-isolate” for 14 days, and are contacted by their local Florida Department of Health office for monitoring.