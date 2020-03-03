Personnel note: Chris Dawson promoted at GrayRobinson

Lobbyist Chris Dawson is the newest shareholder at GrayRobinson. The firm announced the promotion Tuesday.

“We are very proud to have Chris become a shareholder, and he’s a great asset to our firm,” said Dean Cannon, President and CEO of GrayRobinson. “His promotion is a testament to the high value he has brought to the firm, and his clients, for seven years and counting.”

Dawson has worked for GrayRobinson since 2013, handling the needs of public and private sector clients on both sides of the Capitol complex as well as in city halls and before governing boards across the state.

In 2016, Florida Politics named Dawson one of its “30-under-30 rising stars.”

Dawson is a graduate of the University of Florida, where he earned a degree in civil engineering. He earned his law degree from the University of Alabama. He is credentialed as a Designated Professional Lobbyist by the Florida Association of Professional Lobbyists.

He is involved in organizations such as the Young Ambassadors Council for the Florida House on Capitol Hill, the Florida Chamber Political Institute, and the Associated Industries of Florida.

His civic activity includes the Greater Orlando Builders Association, the Apopka Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Dawson was selected to participate in Connect Florida Class VI, Leadership Seminole Class 29, Leadership Orlando Class 93, and is involved with Leadership Florida.

Dawson’s promotion comes as GrayRobinson continues its upward trend within the top tier of Florida lobbying firms. In 2019, the firm was among the top-5 in Florida in terms of state-level lobbying revenues.

The $7.68 million haul GrayRobinson posted for 2019 represents a $400,000-plus increase year-over-year.