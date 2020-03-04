Democratic Super PAC launches digital ads in Florida attacking Donald Trump agenda

Democratic Super PAC Priorities USA launched a round of digital ads in Florida attacking President Donald Trump’s health care record.

“This White House has failed to confront the toughest challenges facing America’s working families,” said Patrick McHugh, Executive Director of Priorities USA.

“While millions of Americans struggle to afford health care and put food on their tables, Trump gives tax breaks to the wealthy and tries to cut Medicare to pay for it.”

The ads will run in five states — Florida, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — expected to be battlegrounds in the general election.

The spots are part of the “Let’s Be Honest” campaign launched last July.

Each ad appeals to working families struggling under the Trump economy. One tackles the trade war with China’s effect on food prices. Another dings Trump for on plans to cut Medicare.

Most run just 6 seconds. The longest goes 15 seconds.

Super PAC leaders hope the ads activate votes against Trump.

“This isn’t a President who cares about improving the lives of the American people,” McHugh said.

“While the President spreads misinformation on his Twitter account instead of running the country, Priorities USA is working to ensure that Americans hear the truth about this administration. That’s why our ad campaigns tell real stories of the people harmed by Trump’s reckless policies and actions.”

Priorities USA previously announced it plans to spend $150 million before July reaching out to voters ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Organizers boast they have consistently outspent Trump’s Presidential campaign on advertising in the five targeted states. The messaging of the marketing firmly targets parts of Trump’s political agenda at a time when the Democrats have yet to settle on a nominee.

The ads will run across a number of video streaming platforms including YouTube.

“Priorities USA is committed to reaching Americans where they already look for information about their own communities,” a release from the PAC says.