fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Democratic Super PAC launches digital ads in Florida attacking Donald Trump agenda

2020 Headlines

Jill Biden coming to Miami, Orlando this weekend

2020 Headlines

With Super Tuesday out of the way, Joe Biden releases plan to tackle opioids crisis

2020 Headlines

Takeaways from Super Tuesday: Joe Biden's big bounce

2020

Joe Biden upsets Elizabeth Warren in her home state of Massachusetts

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg to reassess campaign after disappointing results
Screenshot from Priorities USA ad on trade war.

2020

Democratic Super PAC launches digital ads in Florida attacking Donald Trump agenda

Priorities USA launches video ads in five battleground states.

on

Democratic Super PAC Priorities USA launched a round of digital ads in Florida attacking President Donald Trump’s health care record.

“This White House has failed to confront the toughest challenges facing America’s working families,” said Patrick McHugh, Executive Director of Priorities USA.

“While millions of Americans struggle to afford health care and put food on their tables, Trump gives tax breaks to the wealthy and tries to cut Medicare to pay for it.”

The ads will run in five states — Florida, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — expected to be battlegrounds in the general election.

The spots are part of the “Let’s Be Honest” campaign launched last July.

Each ad appeals to working families struggling under the Trump economy. One tackles the trade war with China’s effect on food prices. Another dings Trump for on plans to cut Medicare.

Most run just 6 seconds. The longest goes 15 seconds.

Super PAC leaders hope the ads activate votes against Trump.

“This isn’t a President who cares about improving the lives of the American people,” McHugh said.

“While the President spreads misinformation on his Twitter account instead of running the country, Priorities USA is working to ensure that Americans hear the truth about this administration. That’s why our ad campaigns tell real stories of the people harmed by Trump’s reckless policies and actions.”

Priorities USA previously announced it plans to spend $150 million before July reaching out to voters ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Organizers boast they have consistently outspent Trump’s Presidential campaign on advertising in the five targeted states. The messaging of the marketing firmly targets parts of Trump’s political agenda at a time when the Democrats have yet to settle on a nominee.

The ads will run across a number of video streaming platforms including YouTube.

“Priorities USA is committed to reaching Americans where they already look for information about their own communities,” a release from the PAC says.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.