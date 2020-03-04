fbpx
South Florida Firefighters organization backs Cindy Polo in HD 103

A pair of Republicans is challenging Polo in the 2020 contest.

on

The South Florida Council of Firefighters, a political organization started by former Democratic Senate candidate David Perez, is endorsing Rep. Cindy Polo as she seeks to defend her House District 103 seat.

A pair of Republicans is challenging Polo, a Democrat, in the 2020 contest. But Perez’ group argues Polo should hold onto the seat she claimed back in 2018.

“During the 2019 legislative session, we, firefighters, throughout the State of Florida, saw the passage of SB 426, providing coverage to firefighters afflicted by cancer,” a Wednesday statement from the group read.

“The passage of SB 426 represented a historic legislative victory for our members, and that victory came in no small part due to Rep. Polo’s early support of our bill. Beyond her early support, she drew attention to a bill that was dead and gave it new life. Rep. Polo’s support for our members has never wavered. It is for the reasons outlined here, as well as others, that we wish to endorse her and offer our support in her reelection bid to continue representing Florida’s 103rd District in the State House.”

Polo added a statement of her own Wednesday, thanking the group for its endorsement.

“These are men and women who selflessly commit themselves to keeping us safe; and I could not be more grateful for their support in my reelection campaign,” Polo said.

“You can be assured that as long as I am your state representative I will always fight for our community — and that I will remain focused on doing what is right rather than what is politically expedient.”

Attorney Tom Fabricio and Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez are battling in the GOP primary for the right to take on Polo in November.

So far, Polo has been the top fundraiser, adding just over $41,000. Fabricio and Rodriguez have both collected just over $27,000 in outside money. Fabricio has pitched in a $10,000 loan to his campaign as well.

The district covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and extends into Miramar in Broward County.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

