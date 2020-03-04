House Speaker not worried about budget negotiations, doesn’t expect gambling deal

An extended Legislative Session is all but inevitable with the House and Senate unable to agree on allocations just nine days before scheduled Sine Die.

Nevertheless House Speaker Jose Oliva was optimistic during a gaggle with media Wednesday after the floor session.

His takeaway: While “delays” exist, they aren’t “problems.”

“I wouldn’t characterize them as problems,” Oliva said about the $1.4 billion gap between the House and Senate proposals.

“There are a lot of different things that each of the chambers want,” Oliva said. “And what we’re trying to do, which is causing some delays, is get those things in position that are acceptable to either chamber.”

“Health care bills get a good deal of attention,” the Speaker added, “but there’s a good number of other things that are being discussed.”

Policy issues are in play, including spending on the Department of Children and Families, but “we’re not that far apart on anything” even as there are a lot of people with individual concerns on either side.

The differences between Senate and House proposals will animate discussions, leading more than likely to brinksmanship and bargaining up to and perhaps through Fri. Mar. 13, the scheduled end of the Legislative Session, unless they forge a budget accord.

Among the key differences: fully funding the Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund with $387 million and $52.5 million for VISIT FLORIDA — two positions where the House diverges from the Senate, offering $144 million and zero dollars respectively.

“Some education bills … matters of criminal justice reform … gaming,” Oliva said.

Gaming discussions, the Speaker contended, are moving “slowly” with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

“We want to get to a place where if we have a proposal, it addresses the main concerns that have broken down negotiations in the past,” Oliva said.

“Some of the existing games, whether some of those games violate the Compact or not, those are sticking points,” he continued.

“Rather than try to roll something out with only a few days left in Session,” Oliva added, “we’re trying to have conversations about these things in a way where if we can reach agreement on how they should possibly be pursued, then maybe we can put a piece of legislation forward to go through committees, to be vetted that way and brought to the floor.”

“If something was done that everyone could agree upon,” Oliva said he would not be averse to a Special Session.

“For a regular session,” Oliva added, “it’s very difficult to make that happen.”

The discord officially began with the lawsuit, stemming from what the Tribe called a breach of a 2010 agreement — formally known as the Seminole Compact — that guarantees it exclusivity to offer certain games, particularly blackjack.