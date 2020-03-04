School safety bill passes with amendment addressing youth arrests

Members of both sides of the House united to pass school safety legislation, including an amendment sparked by video of a six-year-old being arrested last year.

The legislation highlights continued impacts from the 2018 school shooting at Majority Stoneman Douglas in Parkland on policy in Tallahassee even after the national focus has turned to other issues. This time, the measure was addressed with bipartisan support and without opposition.

The amendment to HB 7065, sponsored by House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, requires police departments and schools to have policies in place surrounding the arrest of children younger than 10 years old. It was adopted, which is a rare situation late in the session. The Republican sponsor of the bill, Rep. Ralph Massulo, called it a friendly addition.

An Orlando Police Officer arrested Kaia Rolle last September after she threw a tantrum at her charter school. Because she hit and kicked school staff, she was charged with misdemeanor battery. The officer, who has since been fired, also arrested a six-year-old boy from that school.

The body camera footage, showing a crying Rolle being handcuffed, caused national outrage after it came to light last month. From the floor of the House, McGhee told Rolle that her cries did not go unheard. Rolle and her grandmother Meralyn Kirkland were watching from the House gallery.

“When we see our names on that board, that’s because we are stewards of your future, of your maturity,” he said. “And that we do not believe in criminalizing childhood tantrums.”

Senate legislation that would have set a minimum age of arrest of children, however, was not heard in Tuesday’s Senate Appropriations Committee.

Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy’s amendment to Sen. Jeff Brandes’ sweeping criminal justice bill (SB 1308) would have prohibited law enforcement from arresting or charging a child younger than 10 years old with misdemeanor crimes unless they were accused of committing a forcible felony such as murder, kidnapping, or sexual battery.

Other aspects of the school safety legislation include language that would allow law enforcement to investigate and possibly charge people who intentionally give false information through the state’s reporting tool, called FortifyFL.

It would also strengthen the process for school superintendents to possibly lose their pay if their district is not compliant with school safety laws passed in the wake of Parkland, including more secure infrastructure, more state accountability and armed security on every campus.

School districts and charter schools would also have to implement plans to reunite students with their parents after an emergency and adds mental health crisis training requirements for law enforcement and armed security on campuses.