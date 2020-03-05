Ted Deutch backs Joe Biden for President

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida’s 22nd Congressional District is endorsing Joe Biden after Deutch’s original choice, Mike Bloomberg, withdrew from the race Wednesday morning.

Deutch backed the former New York City Mayor in mid-February, praising his action on gun control. Deutch’s district covers Parkland, where the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School occurred.

But after Biden earned widespread support from voters on Super Tuesday, Deutch is joining the move by many Democratic officials to endorse the former Vice President.

“I am proud to announce my endorsement of Joe Biden for President of the United States. Joe has the experience, judgment, and decency to defeat Donald Trump and bring America together,” Deutch said according to a Wednesday evening statement from the Biden campaign.

“Additionally, with Joe at the top of the ticket, I am confident we can keep our majority in the House and have a shot at turning the Senate blue. We deserve a President who will tell the truth, stand up to the NRA to end the epidemic of gun violence, urgently take on climate change and stand proudly with our key allies around the world. It is time to end a presidency that has torn America apart and start an optimistic new chapter behind President Joe Biden.”

Deutch’s endorsement comes just hours after two other members of the Florida delegation — U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Lois Frankel — also announced they were backing Biden.

Biden performed extremely well in the South Tuesday night, and also upset U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in states such as Texas and Minnesota.

While Sanders secured a win in delegate-rich California, Biden’s surprisingly successful night may put him in the driver’s seat for the nomination going forward.

U.S. Reps. Charlie Crist, Alcee Hastings, Al Lawson, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson have also endorsed Biden’s campaign.