fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus

Marco Rubio urges Donald Trump to sign $8.3B coronavirus package

Coronavirus Headlines

Fed survey finds coronavirus impacting parts of U.S. economy

Coronavirus Headlines

World girds for months of trouble as coronavirus pushes west

Coronavirus

Florida Medical Association praises Ron DeSantis for coronavirus response

Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus death rate still uncertain as mild cases are missed

Coronavirus

Flexibility pondered for public health emergencies as coronavirus spreads in Florida

Coronavirus

Marco Rubio urges Donald Trump to sign $8.3B coronavirus package

He applauded the House for approving the bipartisan funding.

on

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio applauded the Senate on Thursday for passing a measure that will provide $8.3 billion in emergency funding to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

If President Donald Trump signs the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act into law, it would secure more than $27.2 million for Florida.

“This emergency supplemental package will provide critical resources to approve therapies to help treat the coronavirus, and to ultimately develop a vaccine,” Rubio said in a news release. “Importantly, this package provides resources to Florida’s small businesses and community health centers that are going to be on the front lines of dealing with the coronavirus.

“We need to prioritize resources in retirement communities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals and places frequented by elderly populations and those with compromised immune systems. I look forward to discussing with local officials in Florida tomorrow on ways our communities can best prepare for, and respond to, the coronavirus.”

On Thursday, the Senate voted to approve the measure 96-1 with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky providing the lone opposing vote. Paul failed in his effort to propose an amendment to the bill that would have offset some of the costs with cuts elsewhere.

The measure also would provide additional funding for the U.S. Small Business Administration. “Eligible groups that have suffered economic injury” due to coronavirus would be able to access SBA’s economic injury disaster loans.

Rubio believes the coronavirus outbreak has revealed the U.S.’s dependency on China.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Rubio publicly that the COVID-19 outbreak is “a wake-up call that perhaps we are overly dependent on a supply chain so heavily concentrated in one place in the world.”

On Friday, Rubio is set to host a roundtable discussion in West Palm Beach with Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez and public health officials to talk about how the state can prepare and respond to coronavirus.

Data shows there are more than 97,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 80,000 in China. So far, 3,347 people have died.

There are about 212 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. It includes four cases in Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

There is not a vaccine to treat coronavirus as of Thursday. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote “the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low” for the general American public.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Mark Bergin is a freelance journalist, who previously worked as an online writer for 10News WTSP in St. Petersburg. Bergin has covered the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium negotiations, the 2018 midterm elections, Hurricane Irma, Tampa Bay’s transportation issues and city/county government. He also covers the NFL for the Bleav Podcast Network and for BrownsNation.com. You can follow his work on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @mdbergin. Reach him by email at markdbergin@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.