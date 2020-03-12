Sixty Days for 3.12.20 — A prime-time look at the 2020 Legislative Session

Sixty Days — A prime-time look at the 2019 Legislative Session:

The Last 24

Senators bid farewell Thursday to a man they think of as a statesman and a leader … and a friend. Outgoing Senate President Bill Galvano’s kept his remarks brief, recognizing family, staff, and fellow Senators, with tributes to virtually everyone who has helped him, becoming audibly emotional at more than one moment. Fellow Senators, both Republicans and Democrats, praised the longtime lawmaker for his fairness, restraint and civility. But while his farewell, and the accompanying reveal of his Senate President portrait, was held today, there’s still work to be done in the 2020 Legislative Session. Namely, fine-tuning the tax package and passing a budget. Here’s your nightly rundown.

DNA privacy. Lawmakers approved a bill preventing insurance companies from using or soliciting Floridians’ genetic information, a top priority of House Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls.

With teeth. A bill that would increase fines and penalties for violating environmental laws has cleared the Legislature. It is one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities this Session.

Dereg differences. The House occupational license deregulation bill is positioned for a floor vote in the Senate, but it’s been amended to line it up with the upper chamber’s version.

Voucher transparency. Despite a vocal push from Sen. Tom Lee, amendments requiring more oversight for private schools that accept vouchers failed to make it into a school choice package.

FCADV. The House took steps to hold former Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Tiffany Carr in contempt for no-showing a Public Integrity & Ethics Committee meeting.

Pre-K peril. Legislation making sweeping changes to the state’s pre-Kindergarten education system appears to be on life support in the waning days of Session.

‘Zachary Martin Act.’ A bill that would require schools to take more precautions to prevent athlete heat strokes is headed to the Governor.

Guardianship. Legislation revamping the state’s guardianship program passed the House with a unanimous vote and now heads to the Governor’s desk.

Pregnant inmates. A bill banning solitary confinement for pregnant inmates passed the Senate with a unanimous vote, sending it back to the House for a final OK.

Poaching penalties. A proposal that would increase the severity of criminal charges associated with bear poaching cleared the Legislature and is ready for DeSantis’ signature.

Bigger bench. The Legislature approved a plan that would add 10 judges across Florida’s county and circuit courts.

Wire rules. The Senate greenlit a bill that would remove obsolete laws governing telegraph companies from state statutes. It now heads to DeSantis.

Veto, please. The League of Women Voters of Florida is urging DeSantis to veto a bill that would make it more difficult for some citizen initiatives to reach the ballot.

Tiger tags. A bill that would overhaul the state’s specialty license plate process and add new tags for Auburn University and other out-of-state schools cleared the Senate. An amendment kicks it back to the House.

Quote of the Day

“The lobby corps matters. The press corps matters.” — Senate President Bill Galvano, in his farewell to the Senate.

Bill Day’s Latest

3 Questions

The past two years have seen serious movement on water quality and the environment as far as Audubon Florida is concerned. Julie Wraithmell, the group’s executive director, discussed how this session is shaping up — and what needs to happen next year.

Florida Politics: After a focus on water quality projects last Session, how did this compare in terms of achievement for the environment?

Wraithmell: It’s not done yet so we are waiting for the photo finish. But we are all gratified for funding for the Everglades and water in the Appropriations process, as well as land conservation, Department of Environment Protection acquisitions, the Florida Forever Trust and funding for a rural lands grants program that’s important to match dollars. So on the appropriations side, it’s been very encouraging. But it’s also steady progress on the regulatory front. Last year, there was a push to meet Florida’s challenges and there was a lot on one front, the funding side, but not on fixing the problems that find us in the pickle we are in.

FP: Along those lines, there was a celebration in the Legislature this year with the Clean Waterways Act. How significant will that be in addressing problems?

Wraithmell: SB 712 is a step in her right direction. It addresses many things including DEP approving septic tanks as a source of nutrients and having wastewater and septic plans in all basin management plans, not just watershed. It’s important as both are sources of nutrient pollution outside of just springs. We update stormwater rules and suggest improvements to reduce pollution. It fixes a loophole that has been problematic for some time. It required backup power for pumping stations for wastewater systems, and to have maintenance plans, which is important with all the wastewater spills we had. This may all sound common sense, but they are not standard practice to date. We address aging wastewater systems and are working with local government to get those maintained and improved. We also look at the impact of the bottled water industry on the health of springs. Some folks are still frustrated. Everyone feels the urgency of water problems and wants to see as much progress made as possible, but this is a solid step forward. Why would we say no, we don’t want a solid step because it doesn’t solve everything in one fell swoop? Our problems are the summation of many years and many issues combined, and it’s going to take some effort and complexity to untangle.

FP: So what needs to happen in the next Legislative Session to continue tackling the problems?

Wraithmell: Well between now and then, SB 712 anticipates a lot of rule-making, and that’s where the rubber meets the road. We need to follow up on items with DEP on the Legislature’s intent to provide strong protections for wetlands and see what really materializes. We also will need additional steps in improving regulatory structure after vetting recommendations of the Blue-Green Algae Task Force. That group has really been giving hard scrutiny to our challenges, and they are coming up with strong recommendations.

Lobby Up

There are only a few hours left in the final round of TallyMadness.

Florida Politics’ annual voting competition started with 64 competitors, and at midnight either Corinne Mixon or Justin Thames will be named the “best” lobbyist in the state.

Each finalist dispatched some tough competition to earn a spot in the final head-to-head.

Mixon narrowly defeated Katie Flury in the first round, moving on to defeat Teye Reeves, Sara Clements and Jasmyne Henderson. The Final Four saw her shut down Nick Matthews, who had two-thirds of the vote in each of his matches up to that point.

Outside of the tournament, the Rutledge Ecenia lobbyist represents dozens of clients, many of them focused on education. The Florida Association of School Administrators, Savvas Learning Company and the school boards of Escambia, Leon, Manatee and Osceola counties are all on her list.

Thames’ client sheet is shorter — he’s the in-house advocate for the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants — but he’s proved he can hang with the big-firms on the court.

He’s earned no less than 60% of the vote through five rounds of play. His march included wins over Andy Gonzalez, Megan Fay, Josh Aubuchon, Alli Liby-Schnoonover and BillieAnn Gay.

Breakthrough Insights

The Next 24

The Revenue Estimating Conference will analyze the financial impact of legislation filed in the 2020 Legislative Session when it meets at 9 a.m. in Room 117 of the Knott Building.

The Senate will hold a floor session at 10 a.m.

The House will hold a floor session at 10:30 a.m.

Happening March 21 — Sen. Bobby Powell and Rep. Matt Willhite will join Farm Share in hosting a food giveaway in West Palm Beach. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Florida Career College, 6058 Okeechobee Blvd.