Bill revamping pre-K education in peril in Legislature

The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program teaches more than 170,000 toddlers each year.

on

The House sponsor of legislation making sweeping changes to pre-Kindergarten education is urging the Senate to take action on it.

Rep. Vance Aloupis’ bill (HB 1013) appears to be on life support in the waning days of Session. He asked House members to plead with senators to vote on the legislation, referencing the many toddlers in the state-funded program who are assessed as not being ready for kindergarten each year.

If we do not get this bill to the Governor’s desk, we will need to look at those 86,000 kids … and we will need to apologize,” he said.

The House passed the legislation unanimously on Monday and passed it to the Senate through messages. The Senate companion bill (SB 1688), sponsored by Sen. Gayle Harrell, failed to advance out of the Appropriations Committee. 

Senate President Bill Galvano has said the outlook for bills that have not advanced out of committee is not good.

“If we have bills stuck in committees … there’s very little chance we’ll get back to them,” he said. “I’m sure there are some good ideas in that bill but everything can’t get done in one year.”

Nothing’s dead really until Session adjourns, but bills are expected to have just through Friday to get a vote. House and Senate leadership expect a budget vote on Wednesday, after a three-day cooling off period.

Aloupis’ measure would make significant changes to School Readiness and Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program, which is offered for free to all 4-year-olds for three hours per day.

It would implement stricter statewide standards on providers, which are mostly private pre-K centers. It would create a new assessment test to measure student progress from kindergarten through third grade, and identify learning disabilities. 

The bill would establish a rating system, from “unsatisfactory” to “excellent,” for parents to use when choosing a preschool. Opposition to the original A-F grading system was able to squash the idea. It would also boost funding to the highest-rated programs.

Under the measure, centers that don’t meet minimum standards would have to implement an improvement plan and if they don’t improve, they could be removed from the state-funded program for two to up to five years.

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

