fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein adds Chief Resilience Office duties to his portfolio

Headlines Influence

Budget conference: $25M for coronavirus — with more available, if needed

Headlines Influence

Senate votes to create abandoned African American cemeteries task force

Coronavirus Headlines

Democratic lawmakers call out shortcomings with prison medical care as coronavirus threatens

Headlines Influence

Budget conference: Negotiators split difference on correctional officer shifts

Headlines Tampa Bay

Budget conference: Funding for African American cemetery memorials OK'd
DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein is celebrating Florida's 'cleanest air ever.'

Headlines

DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein adds Chief Resilience Office duties to his portfolio

Dual roles held as Legislature considers future oversight for DEP.

on

Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein will take on the responsibilities of Chief Resilience Officer, while continue to hold his current position within the administration.

“Secretary Valenstein will continue to prioritize coastal resilience in Florida and prepare for the effects of sea-level rise,” said DEP Press Secretary Weesam Khoury.

The move to put Valenstein in the dual roles comes weeks after Julia Nesheiwat, the state’s first Chief Resilience Officer, was tapped to serve as President Donald Trump’s homeland security advisor.

Valenstein was first appointed DEP Secretary in May 2017 by then-Gov. Rick Scott. Gov. Ron DeSantis elected last year to keep Valenstein in that role. The Secretary previously served as executive director for the Suwannee River Water Management District.

The shift in responsibilities may also signal a move in the works to put Valenstein in charge of Resilience full-time and open up the DEP Secretary post.

But that movement isn’t happening just yet. And the Florida Legislature remains in the midst of a fight over who oversees the DEP.

Right now, the DEP falls under the auspices of the entire Florida Cabinet.

But there’s a bill in the House sponsored by Rep. Bobby Payne that would give greater oversight to Gov. Ron DeSantis exclusively.

Payne, a Palatka Republican, has in the most recent iteration of the bill provisions that would make appointment of a DEP Secretary the responsibility of the Governor, with his choice subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“We will see where it ferrets out in the final vote,” said Payne, who noted companion legislation in the Senate doesn’t have that change.

The move is just one of many discussed this Session about how much power the Governor holds.

The House last month voted to take the Office of Energy out from under Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and place it under the Governor. Fried, the only Democrat in the Cabinet, labeled the bill as a “partisan power grab.” But the Senate has yet to sign on to that change.

This move has raised some eyebrows in that it takes oversight away not just from Fried but two Republican members of the Cabinet— Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Should the change become law, Valenstein could potentially wait to depart his post at DEP until DeSantis could choose a successor and send that pick to the Senate for confirmation without input from the Cabinet.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.