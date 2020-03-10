Holocaust education approaches the finish line

The Senate postured a House bill on Holocaust education for a floor vote.

The bill, by Rep. Randy Fine, was subbed for the essentially identical Senate version from Sen. Lauren Book.

That bill (HB 1213) would require the Florida Department of Education to give schools curriculum standards for teaching the subject in K-12 schools.

It also mandates that every school district and charter school also teach students about the state’s policy against anti-Semitism.

The department would have to create a process for schools to annually certify and provide evidence of compliance with the Holocaust instructional requirements.

They may contract with the Florida Holocaust Museum and other state or nationally recognized organizations to develop the curriculum and instructional material.

The legislation was prompted in part by comments made by former Spanish River High School principal William Latson in 2018, who told a student’s parent that he couldn’t state the Holocaust was a “factual, historical event.”

The bill follows legislation sponsored by Fine and Book last year that explicitly targeted anti-Semitism in schools.

“No legislature has done more,” Fine said, to combat anti-Semitism.

That bill was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Jerusalem, with members of both parties behind him as he did so. Expect this measure to have that kind of resounding support.

With extremism on the rise, including people of Jewish descent being targeted on streets around the world and the unfurling of a Nazi flag at a Bernie Sanders rally days ago, legislators clearly sense that without a state stand against anti-Semitism, it may be normalized further among some groups.

Auschwitz survivor Magdalen Bader appeared before the Senate earlier this session to make the case for the bill.

Bader was born in Czechoslovakia and survived several concentration camps, including Auschwitz.

“I may look like I’m happy and smiling — and I am — but inside me, every day I think of all the horrors that we went through,” Bader said.

“I cannot believe that this happened to me and so many millions of others many, many, many years ago. But it’s still very important to remember.”

____

Florida Politics’ A.G. Gancarski and Ryan Nicol contributed to this post.