Rhonda Rebman Lopez crosses $200K raised, tops HD 120 fundraising for sixth straight month

Republican candidate Rhonda Rebman Lopez has now added more than $200,000 in her bid to replace Rep. Holly Raschein in House District 120.

Lopez topped the HD 120 field in fundraising for the sixth straight month, adding more than $18,000 in February.

The newest entrant in the race, Democratic candidate Clint Barras, managed to place second with more than $12,000 added.

So far, Lopez has held pole position in monthly fundraising in every month since she joined the race back in September.

Lopez last ran for office in 2018, competing in the race for House District 115. She lost the Republican primary battle to Vance Aloupis, who went on to claim victory in the general election.

But she’s made a mark on the HD 120 contest despite getting in after her two Republican opponents — Islamorada Councilman and former Mayor Jim Mooney and attorney Alexandria Suarez.

Mooney managed to add $5,700 during February, according to the latest reports filed with the Division of Elections. Suarez collected just over $1,000.

But Barras — the lone Democrat in the contest — is already outpacing former Democratic candidate Roy David Walker. Walker previously withdrew after performing poorly in the money game.

Barras, of Key West, is the Vice President of Business Development for Two Oceans Digital. He’s also served as Vice Chair of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council.

Though he managed to place second with that $12,000 February haul, he still has a long way to go to catch Lopez.

She’s averaged more than $33,000 raised per month and still has more than $187,000 on hand going forward.

That’s more than enough to top the HD 120 field. Mooney has more than $79,000 on hand, while Suarez maintains about $38,000.

HD 120 covers Monroe County as well as parts of southern Miami-Dade County. Raschein is term-limited, making the 2020 contest an open one.

Candidates faced a Tuesday deadline to report all financial activity through the end of February.