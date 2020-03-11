Man, woman charged with trespassing at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

fbpx
Donald Trump was not in Florida at the time.

on

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after parking a pickup truck and remaining near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida without permission, authorities said.

The man and woman were charged with trespassing after warning and resisting without violence, according to a Palm Beach Police Department news release. Their names weren’t immediately disclosed.

The man and woman drove a pickup truck onto the resort grounds after being warned not to and then refused to leave, police said. After they were taken into custody, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to make sure the vehicle wasn’t dangerous.

It was then removed from the property.

At no time was the community, resort guests or resort staff at risk, the news release said.

Trump was not in Florida at the time, though he had played host to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the resort over the weekend.

Last month, a homeless man was arrested outside Mar-a-Lago and charged with trespassing. A Connecticut opera singer accused of going through a checkpoint at the resort and drawing gunfire in January faces multiple charges.

Last year, two Chinese women were arrested at Mar-a-Lago on separate occasions and accused of being there without permission.

