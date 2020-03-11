fbpx
Health officials announce 8 new cases of coronavirus in Florida, including 2 in Pinellas

Collier, Pinellas, Nassau, Pasco and Alachua counties have new confirmed cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Tuesday eight new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease in the state, increasing the number of known in-state cases to 23.

The notice of the coronavirus spike came late Tuesday.

The cases include two females and a male in Collier County who traveled outside of the state. Two males in Pinellas County have also been identified who traveled outside of the state.

One man each in Nassau and Pasco Counties also identified positive in travel-related cases.

A female Georgia resident currently in Alachua County was also identified as positive. The Georgia Department of Public Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

The new cases are all isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday significantly expanded guidance on selecting patients who should be tested for the novel coronavirus. They said providers should now have any patient who presents with severe pneumonia symptoms tested regardless of travel history.

The CDC recommends people who have traveled to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan or any other destination under the CDC travel advisory that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel to call ahead to their health care provider and local county health department and mention their recent travel or close contact.

If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the county health department. The health care provider will work with the department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration began releasing details Friday on the number of people it has tested and monitored for the coronavirus after drawing rebuke for keeping that information private.

