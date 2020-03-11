fbpx
Connect with us

Influence

Wengay Newton public nuisance property bill teed up for final Senate vote

Headlines Influence

House Speaker, president of doctors lobby engage in late-night Twitter spat

Headlines Influence

Minimum age of arrest amendment to school safety bill dies

Headlines Influence

House primed to pass electric vehicle charging station expansion study

Headlines Influence

House ready to raise smoking, vaping age to 21

Headlines Influence

Major health care issues teed up in Senate

Influence

Wengay Newton public nuisance property bill teed up for final Senate vote

The bill targets criminal activity on private property.

on

Rep. Wengay Newton is likely to score a win in what will likely be his last Legislative Session.

Newton’s bill (HB 625) relating to public nuisance properties cleared the House Tuesday and is awaiting final approval in the Senate.

The bill defines the process for remedying properties and expands the definition activities that create a public nuisance by harboring criminal activity or that create some other public problem. It also extends authority to local Sheriffs to enjoin a nuisance complaint.

Nuisances include a building or other structure that “tends to annoy the community or injure the health of the community” or that becomes “manifestly injurious to the morals or manners of the people.”

A property is declared a nuisance if any place or premises have been used on more than two occasions within a six month period related to dealing in stolen property, assault and battery, burglary, theft, robbery, criminal gang activity or murder.

Properties declared a public nuisance would face a temporary injunction on the property or public forfeiture if the offending problems are not remedied within 10 days of notification or by a prescribed period of time allotted in certain situations.

The property owner or tenant, under the bill, would be provided a written notice informing them of the specific nuisance, notification of the 10-day window to correct problems and clarification that a temporary injunction on the property can be filed if the problems are not corrected.

If problems are not corrected within the initial 10-day window, the property owner or tenant would be provided with a second written notice informing them that the injunction will be filed within 15-days.

Exceptions are provided in some situations. If a defendant responds within the 10-day window of the first warning with proof that nuisance abatement cannot be reasonably completed within that time frame, an extension can be provided.

Rental properties are exempt from forfeiture or temporary injunction if the nuisance activity was carried out by a non-owner, however the property owner must commence rehabilitation of the property within 30 days of it being declared a nuisance and carry out that remedy in a reasonable time frame not defined in the bill.

Newton, a Democrat,  is up for reelection to the House this year, however he has indicated he won’t seek a second term and instead will run for Pinellas County Commission.

The Senate companion to his bill (SB 888) by Keith Perry,  a Republican, has sailed through all of its votes so far and appears poised to pass.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.