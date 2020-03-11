fbpx
Connect with us

Influence

Florida Chamber praises legislative action on water, environment

Headlines Influence

Expanded 'scope of practice' for pharmacists, nurses passes Senate

Headlines Influence

DCF program accountability bill heads to Ron DeSantis for signature

Headlines Influence

Compromise higher education bill heads to the Senate

Headlines Influence

House approves measure aiming to beef up state response to Alzheimer's

Influence

Wengay Newton public nuisance property bill teed up for final Senate vote
Falling waters state park
Falling Waters is home tone of the largest cascades in the state.

Influence

Florida Chamber praises legislative action on water, environment

Debbie Mayfield, Bobby Payne and Blaise Ingoglia got a shout out.

on

The Florida Chamber of Commerce lauded lawmakers for passing a bill authorizing substantial long-term investments in improving water quality.

SB 712, sponsored by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, would improve water data collection and make investments into inspecting septic systems and replacing them with sewer infrastructure.

It would also quash the so-called “rights of nature” movement, which involves legally declaring that rivers, lakes, forests, estuaries, reefs, or other natural features may have inherent rights against degradation, which can be defended in court.

The bill cleared the House Wednesday with a unanimous vote, one day after the Senate passed it 39-0. It now heads to the Governor.

The Chamber says each provision will aid in protecting the state’s natural resources as the population continues to boom — another 4.5 million people are expected to call Florida home by 2030.

“The Florida Chamber has a long history of advocating for science-based, sustainable water policies in order to ensure Florida’s environmental and economic future. Investments in septic to sewer conversions represent an important step forward to protect Florida’s natural beauty which Floridians and our visitors treasure,” said Florida Chamber Executive Vice President David Hart.

Rep. Bobby Payne, sponsor of the House companion (HB 1343), recently championed the importance of this legislation on the Florida Chamber’s Bottom Line.

“I would say it’s a comprehensive package that really looks at how we’re going to address nutrient loading coming from our water bodies,” Payne said.

“Those loadings are coming from on-site sewage treatment systems, sanitary sewer overflows, domestic wastewater overflows, some agricultural BMPs that we need to tighten up and get some better records on. Let’s face it, we know we’re at a point, and the Governor pointed it out, if we don’t do some things now, we’ll continue to have problems in the future.”

In addition to thanking the Legislature at large, the Florida Chamber individually praised Mayfield, Payne and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia for carrying the bills.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.