Here’s what’s cancelled due to coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area

As fears about the novel coronavirus continue to increase, events nationwide are being cancelled or carried out without public attendance.

Tampa Bay area events are also beginning to get cut as more cases continue to pop up daily in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday urged municipalities and local governments to cancel any events where large crowds would be expected.

Schools are also beginning to respond, though only in cases where potential contact with a coronavirus patient is suspected. Farnell Middle School in Hillsborough County will be closed Thursday and Friday after a frequent visitor had contact with a coronavirus patient. The Bishop Larkin Catholic School in Port Richey is also closed after a student’s parent tested positive for the virus.

Here’s a list of what’s cancelled or closed to the public so far.

— St. Petersburg Grand Prix: Public attendance at the Friday-Sunday IndyCar race is cancelled. The city is determining whether to cancel the race entirely. An update is expected Thursday afternoon.

— River O’Green Festival in Tampa: The annual event where officials dye the river green is cancelled Saturday. The accompanying St. Patrick’s Day Parade is also be cancelled.

— LIT AF Tour with Martin Lawrence: The March 12 event is indefinitely postponed.

— America at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall: The event was scheduled for March 19 and will be rescheduled at a date to be determined later. Refunds may be available on tickets through the original point of purchase.

— Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base: The event was scheduled for March 28 and 29, but will be indefinitely postponed.

— Palm Harbor Library Garden Lecture: The March 24 event has been cancelled.

— The Snowbird Baseball Classic: The season will end early on March 14.

— Special Olympics Florida activities: All activities are cancelled until March 31.

— Health and Wellness Expo at the Gulfport Casino: The event was rescheduled for June 6.

This is an emerging list. Check back for updates.