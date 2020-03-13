Senate chops up House tax package

A day after the Senate Appropriations Committee hashed out details of the House tax package, the full Senate took a hatchet to the bill.

A Friday floor vote is now set up.

HB 7097 would have cut revenue by $120.5 million in Fiscal Year 2020-2021, a worrisome move given the rapid deterioration of the economy under COVID-19’s onslaught.

The Senate looked to trim down the cuts considerably.

Included in the package: 3-day back to school, 7-day disaster holiday, a CST reduction of .5%, charitable hospital and private LLC affordable housing property tax breaks, and ad valorem exemptions for deployed service members.

The amendment was “estimated to reduce revenues by $57.6 million” total, said Kelli Stargel.

“We halved it,” Stargel said, from the original $120.1 million amount.

Other amendments to the substitute delete-all amendment were floated, with Stargel standing against all of them to ease negotiations with the House.

One such: an attempt to block “separate reporting,” by Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez.

This loophole, in its second decade now, allows companies to subdivide and shield profits from revenue agents, the Democrat said.

That amendment failed.

Rodriguez filed another, to make the back to school sales tax holiday permanent, but that was spurned because it would be recurring rather than year-by-year.

Sen. Audrey Gibson floated an amendment to route school capital sales surtaxes to public schools only; the House bill contemplates an equal share.

Gibson, a Jacksonville Democrat, was motivated by attempts by charter interests to get revenue from an eventual sales tax referendum in Duval County.

“The amendment seeks not to fund improvements to private property,” Gibson said, “which we should not be using funds to improve.”

The amendment failed resoundingly on voice vote.

A Sen. Tom Lee amendment requiring sharing of millage funds with charter schools that have been open for two years got pushback from Stargel, given the back and forth with the House.

“I assume if this is a work in progress … an open issue … I’d prefer to send a bill down that reflects the values of this institution,” Lee said.

Lee didn’t get his preference.

The Senator from Thonotosassa floated an amendment to strip from statute a dormant fund designed for stadium projects, but Stargel stood firm against that too.

“This was in the House bill,” Lee said. “The argument for not sending this down at this time really doesn’t hold any water.”

Lee floated a second failed charter carveout amendment that would give sales surtax dollars to them based on a “proportional share” of the district’s total student population. Charters would have to itemize their capital needs to be eligible.

House budget chair Travis Cummings wouldn’t commit to supporting the changes.

“We’re still looking at it,” Cummings said. “We’re looking at the state of our economy right now,” he added, saying people are “extremely cautious” currently.

Cummings and Senate budget chair Rob Bradley noted that reserves may need to be boosted by a few hundred million dollars in the upcoming budget.