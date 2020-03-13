fbpx
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.13.20

15 new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida; 3 in the Tampa Bay area

DCF program accountability bill heads to Ron DeSantis for signature

Dunedin scores in budget with funding for an EOC and fire training facility

Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World theme parks to close through March

Highway Patrol secures budget for 8 more officers along First Coast Expressway

The new positions will cost the state $1.3 million.

on

The Legislature’s chief budget negotiators agreed Thursday to open eight new full-time positions for highway patrol officers along the First Coast Expressway (FCE).

Once completed, the Jacksonville area expressway will cross parts of Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties. From its current structure between Interstate 10 and and State Route 21, it will span across the St. Johns River and reach Interstate 95.

But for now, budget chiefs Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Travis Cummings have agreed to pay for one Sergeant and seven troopers along the roadway’s current 46 miles in Clay and Duval counties.

“The FCE is anticipated to be an alternative route for daily commuters and will be critically important during storm-related evacuations,” according to the request’s justification.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) began asking lawmakers last year to expand their force to patrol the new highway, which began accepting tolls in July 2019. However, with unfilled positions last year, the Legislature asked FHP to complete those hires.

Still, FHP demonstrated a need for more patrol officers again this year.

Lawmakers agreed to fund officers on the stretch of road, but the question remained whether to make new hires or divert officers from other regions. Instead of settling the funding source at the negotiation’s first step, lead transportation budgeters Sen. Travis Hutson and Jay Trumbull decided to punt the issue to their respective chiefs.

State budgeters agreed to allocate the eight new positions, the Senate’s proposal, for $1.3 million.

Lawmakers are in the home stretch for the 2020 Legislative Session. House and Senate budget chiefs have been finalizing the fiscal year 2020-2021 outlook and plan to reach a deal by Sunday.

The budget, once brokered, has a two day cooling off period before being finalized. If budget negotiations wrap up on Sunday, that would mean a final vote on the budget would not come until Wednesday as lawmakers are not meeting Tuesday due to Florida’s presidential preference primary.

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

