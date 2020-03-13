Gavin Rollins’ callow coronavirus tweet said his opponents should get out of the way, but maybe he should be the one to skedaddle

Congressional candidate Gavin Rollins is the latest to politicize the spreading coronavirus pandemic in a Thursday tweet that makes the Republican look out of touch and, worse, a bit juvenile.

Rollins, who is one of several Republican candidates running to replace Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, suggested all of his opponents drop out of the race because of the virus.

“Due to the threat of coronavirus, I’m calling on all of my congressional opponents to drop out of the race and declare me the winner. This will prevent the need for public campaign events,” Rollins wrote.

Seriously?

Ignore for a second that yes, a single candidate would limit the need for public appearances that are increasingly being discouraged as more people are diagnosed with the coronavirus everyday.

But what makes this guy think he should be the coronated GOP torch bearer? Is Rollins so arrogant that he thinks he should automatically be handed the party’s nomination? Does he have some sort of immunity to the virus we should know about?

The guy isn’t even the frontrunner, far from it, which makes his implication that others should sit this one out and hand the race off to him, well, laughable.

Let’s take a second to consider Rollins’ race so far.

He entered the race in January with a seemingly good case. He’s an incumbent Clay County Commissioner, a Captain in the Florida National Guard, a veteran on the Global War on Terror with a tour as a senior intelligence officer in an East African combat zone on his resume and he teaches American history.

But within the first few weeks of his campaign, things started to break down when Rollins split with his high-profile consultants. Those consultants, Tim Baker, Kevin Hofmann and Erin Isaac, claim they walked because Rollins wasn’t “ready for prime time.”

“Financial support looks thin, candidate difficult to work with. Too many early indicators of low probability success,” Baker told Florida Politics at the time.

For his part, Rollins said he dumped them, not the other way around. But those are still some pretty damning allegations from a consultant who has over the years become a go-to political consultant for Republicans with a future.

If Baker walked, it’s because he saw the writing on the wall that Rollins was a non-starter in GOP politics at the Congressional level from the get-go.

Rollins’ tweet suggests he thinks so, too. It shouts, “hey guys, can you drop out please? It’s the only way I can win this thing.”

And as for being out of touch? His tweet didn’t gain much traction. It’s only received two likes and four comments, but one of those sums it up.

“This is what you choose to say? I’ve got loved ones on chemo and with underlying [health] conditions and this virus [could] mean a death sentence to them,” wrote one Twitter user. “No. This isn’t a time for jokes. It’s a time for leadership.”

Exactly.