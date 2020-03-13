fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

Sarasota Film Festival shelved over coronavirus

Headlines Influence

Pharmacy kiosks headed to Governor

Headlines Jax

Is Nassau County government meeting ‘outside the sunshine?’

Headlines Influence

Senate greenlights Scott Rivkees, Ryan Petty appointments

Headlines Influence

Specialty license plates await Ron DeSantis' stamp

APolitical Headlines

Coronavirus cabin fever? Don't worry, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits says you can still get booze
Sarasota Film Festival

Headlines

Sarasota Film Festival shelved over coronavirus

The prestigious event was slated to begin March 27.

on

The Sarasota Film Festival has been indefinitely postponed.

The event, one of the most prestigious independent film festivals in the country, was scheduled from March 27 to April 5.

But based on guidance from Gov. Ron DeSantis and recommendations from Centers for Disease Control, the event won’t go forward at that time because of fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading further in Florida.

“We are very appreciative of all the support we have received from the industry and local community and as always the health and safety of our audiences remains a top priority,” said SFF Chairman Mark Famiglio, “and we look forward to determining a new vision for this festival at the appropriate time and supporting our filmmakers in the months to come.”

The announcement came after the first cases of positive tests for COVID-19 originating in Sarasota County. A 50-year-old and 70-year-old, both men, were tested presumptively positive for the virus. It’s not yet known whether those infections came while the men were traveling or if they come from community spread.

The first case of coronavirus in Florida was a Manatee County man, age 63, who was treated at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.

As recently as Thursday, Sarasota city officials were meeting with Sarasota Film Festival officials about appropriate precautions to take with mass events. But the last few days have seen a flood of major event cancellations throughout Florida, including news Walt Disney World and Universal Studios will close down over the virus.

DeSantis on Thursday recommended mass gatherings of 250 people or more be canceled throughout he state. The state as of this writing has had 51 presumptive positive tests for individuals, 45 for Florida residents and six for out-of-state individuals, according to the Department of Health.

The festival this year has scheduled actors Wendie Malick, Richard Jenkins and Connie Bielsen to attend.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.