Session extended through March 20

Coronavirus concerns drive Legislature to whittle down tax package

Teacher pay raise legislation heads to Ron DeSantis' desk

Legislature passes college athlete pay bill

State hemp program rehash awaits Ron DeSantis' signature

Medical marijuana THC cap dead for 2020
Session extended through March 20

An extra week.

The Senate voted Friday night to extend the 2020 Legislative Session through March 20.

The resolution, SCR 1936, was introduced late Friday and approved on a voice vote.

Under the rules laid out in the resolution, lawmakers can only use the extra time to consider the state budget and related implementing bills — HB 5001, HB 5003 and HB 5005.

Session had been scheduled to end Friday, but last week lawmakers warned that an extension was an inevitability.

Earlier this week, leadership intimated that a budget vote would come Wednesday.

The late run was caused in part by the spread of the new coronavirus, which has shut down pro sports leagues and major tourism draws. The state has also recommended that public schools shut down for the next two weeks.

The anticipated economic impact of coronavirus led lawmakers to reopen parts of the budget that were thought to be settled, such as the tax package.

The budget, once brokered, has a three-day cooling off period before being finalized ahead of the final hankie drop.

The budget would need to be finalized by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to make the Friday night cutoff included in the current extension.

The 2020 Legislative Session keeps up the streak of Sessions running into overtime.

Last year, lawmakers passed a budget on the day after the Session was scheduled to end. In 2018, the Session went two days over.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

