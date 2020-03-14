fbpx
Connect with us

Influence

Retailers thank lawmakers for passing sales tax holidays

Headlines Influence

Legislature passes landmark college athlete pay bill

Headlines Influence

State hemp program rehash awaits Governor's signature

Headlines Influence

Lawmakers smokes-out THC cap for medical marijuana

Headlines Influence

Legislative Session extended through March 20 to iron out budget

Headlines Influence

Coronavirus concerns drive Legislature to whittle down tax package

Influence

Retailers thank lawmakers for passing sales tax holidays

Disaster preparedness in May. Back to school in August.

on

Lawmakers passed a trimmed down tax cut package late Friday, but sales tax holidays made the cut.

The Florida Retail Federation cheered the news.

“The renewal of these tax holidays are a great benefit to Florida families as they prepare for the seasons ahead, and Florida retailers are ready to meet the demand,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

“Whether it be a generator for your home in advance of hurricane season or a new backpack for the first day of school, you can find all the tax-free eligible items at your favorite Florida retailers.”

The first of the two, a disaster preparedness tax holiday, comes at the start of hurricane season. The May 29 — Jun 4 event will see several common emergency supplies ring up sans sales tax.

Included in the event: flashlights under $20, portable radios under $50, tarps under $50, ground anchor systems or tie-down kits under $50, gas or diesel containers under $25, batteries under $30, coolers under $30, generators under $750 and reusable ice packs under $10.

The school holiday includes clothing and shoes under $60 per item; backpacks, handbags and wallets, under $60 per item; and school supplies priced $15 or less per item. Also making a comeback: Personal computers and accessories priced at or under $1,000.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday is August 7 through 9

“Florida retailers appreciate the leadership of Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Travis Cummings for championing this measure. We would also like to thank Sen. Joe Gruters, Sen. Keith Perry, Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Bryan Avila for their support,” Shalley added.

“Not only do these tax holidays create savings for Florida’s families, but these opportunities encourage Florida consumers to support their local retailers as they ready for the seasons ahead.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis must sign the tax package (HB 7097) for the sales tax holidays to go into effect.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.