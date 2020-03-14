Retailers thank lawmakers for passing sales tax holidays

Lawmakers passed a trimmed down tax cut package late Friday, but sales tax holidays made the cut.

The Florida Retail Federation cheered the news.

“The renewal of these tax holidays are a great benefit to Florida families as they prepare for the seasons ahead, and Florida retailers are ready to meet the demand,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

“Whether it be a generator for your home in advance of hurricane season or a new backpack for the first day of school, you can find all the tax-free eligible items at your favorite Florida retailers.”

The first of the two, a disaster preparedness tax holiday, comes at the start of hurricane season. The May 29 — Jun 4 event will see several common emergency supplies ring up sans sales tax.

Included in the event: flashlights under $20, portable radios under $50, tarps under $50, ground anchor systems or tie-down kits under $50, gas or diesel containers under $25, batteries under $30, coolers under $30, generators under $750 and reusable ice packs under $10.

The school holiday includes clothing and shoes under $60 per item; backpacks, handbags and wallets, under $60 per item; and school supplies priced $15 or less per item. Also making a comeback: Personal computers and accessories priced at or under $1,000.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday is August 7 through 9

“Florida retailers appreciate the leadership of Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Travis Cummings for championing this measure. We would also like to thank Sen. Joe Gruters, Sen. Keith Perry, Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Bryan Avila for their support,” Shalley added.

“Not only do these tax holidays create savings for Florida’s families, but these opportunities encourage Florida consumers to support their local retailers as they ready for the seasons ahead.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis must sign the tax package (HB 7097) for the sales tax holidays to go into effect.