Budget conference: House adds beef marketing money

$750,000 to market Florida beef.

Early this Session, the Florida Cattlemen’s Association showed up at the Capitol in full force.

It’s a yearly tradition for FCA — they don boots and cowboy hats, split into groups and drop into every Representative and Senator’s office.

Turns out, their face time with lawmakers could pay dividends.

The latest bump offer between the House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations and Senate Agriculture Environment & General Government Appropriations subcommittees lists a new item that’ll help the association bolster the industry.

The language states the money will head to the Cattle Enhancement Board can be used “to conduct programs and research designed to expand uses of beef and beef products and strengthen the market position of Florida’s cattle industry in this state and in the nation.”

According to FCA, Florida’s cattle industry is one of the largest in the United States and contributes well over $100 billion to Florida’s economy.

The line item sets aside $750,000. Even better: It’s recurring money.

So far, only the House is on board. As it’s on the bump list, House budget chair Travis Cummings will need to hash it out with Senate counterpart Rob Bradley.

The board is tied to the University of Florida. If successful, it would mark another win for the state’s flagship university, which has already scored a large slice of PECO funding — $35 million to fund the Data Science Research (DSR) Lab and another $8 million for the P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School.

The Cattle Enhancement Board, founded in 2016, includes 20 members.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

