Budget conference: South Florida could see millions thanks to ‘sprinkle lists’

The House and Senate are out with their respective “sprinkle lists” to help seal the deal on the upcoming budget.

Both bodies get millions in tax revenue to play with as negotiations near the end on that budget. Those sprinkle lists see millions heading to South Florida to fund university projects, infrastructure upgrades and other assorted items.

On the university front, Florida International University (FIU) was a big winner, earning a $17 million recurring allotment from the House for operational support. FIU received another $3.75 million in nonrecurring funds from the two bodies. As part of that package, the Senate and the House agreed to fork over $1,000,000 each toward targeted STEM initiatives at the college.

Both Florida Atlantic University and Florida Memorial University also received some recurring money for operational funds. But both of those institutions were allotted just $2 million, far short of the $17 million for FIU. Florida Keys Community College was also granted $225,000 in recurring funds.

Those recurring funds were the exception, however, as the vast majority of the money for South Florida comes courtesy of nonrecurring funds.

Miami Dade College received more than $4.4 million from the House in operational money. Nova Southeastern University will also get $1.625 million each from the Senate and the House, for a $3.25 million total pot. That money is for a veterans access clinic at the Davie college.

The House set aside $625,000 for University of Miami (UM) Miller School of Medicine Center for AIDS Research (CFAR). The House is also giving another $500,000 for a stroke registry at UM’s med school.

The House also granted $500,000 for the St. Thomas University Trade and Logistics Program.

There were also millions doled out for infrastructure projects in the region.

On the Senate side, Miami Springs will receive $550,000 for stormwater and road improvements on East Drive.

Tamarac netted a pair of $300,000 allocations. One pot of money will go toward ADA compatible enhancements at Caporella Park. Another $300,000 is set aside for stormwater improvements.

Lauderhill was also granted $250,000 for water service improvements. The House pitched in $150,000 for that effort as well.

The House put forward $500,000 for infrastructure improvements at the Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Another $200,000 will be sent to Bal Harbour Village for stormwater improvements. The Senate added $225,000 as well.

The city of Hialeah will receive $2 million in nonrecurring funds from the House for Hurricane recovery. The region was hit by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Both the House and the Senate agreed to ship some money to Feeding South Florida, a program to provide food for those who need it. The Senate will allocate nearly $620,000, while the House added close to $420,000.

Both bodies will also fund Arc Broward, a center to help individuals with developmental disabilities. The Senate will send $225,000 for skills training, with the House padding that with another $125,000.

The Senate is offering $500,000 to Breakthrough Miami, a group that provides educational resources to under-privileged students to prepare them for high school.

Per the House, $500,000 will go to the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, while $300,000 will head to the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach.

Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics reviewed the full sprinkle lists, showing more than $137 million in total funding from the House. The Senate list contained nearly $130,000 in funding projects.