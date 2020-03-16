fbpx
Last Call for 3.16.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

on

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

New unemployment data released by the Department of Economic Opportunity shows Florida’s jobs numbers remained strong in January, hitting an all-time low of 2.8%. The positive trend could reverse, however, due to the spread of the new coronavirus. At particular risk are leisure and hospitality jobs — a sector that added 29,700 positions over the past year. State officials on Monday signaled action could be coming on limiting access to restaurants, hotels and casinos throughout the state. DEO Director Ken Lawson said that the agency “is assessing the resources Florida’s impacted communities and businesses may need.”

___

The Florida Department of Health on Monday launched a new COVID-19 Case Dashboard to track the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. The tool breaks down cases by county and by type — Florida residents, non-Florida residents and repatriated cases. DOH said the site would be updated twice daily. The rollout came alongside an announcement that there are now 155 total cases in Florida, including 137 positive cases in Florida Residents and 18 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

___

The final Metz Husband Daughton-sponsored question of the day was: After the 55th day of Regular Session, what bills cannot be taken up and considered by the House?

Answer: Bills on second reading.  See 10.18

Congrats to Larry Williams Consulting (@LarryWmsConsult), who was again the first to tweet the correct answer!

Thanks to everyone for participating throughout the 2020 Session. See you next year!

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“You might be younger. You might be in good health. But you could be a hero by social distancing yourself from somebody else who is not in the same, fortunate position.” — Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, on limiting the spread of the new coronavirus.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

Wake Up Early?

Florida will hold its presidential primary election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund Advisory Council will discuss the reimbursement premium formula for its reinsurance program during a 1:30 p.m. conference call. The call-in number is 1-888-585-9008. The conference code is 973664296.

